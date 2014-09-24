25 results for

Functional Food

10 Foods To Keep In Your Kitchen If You Want To Eat Clean

Top 10 pantry essentials these sisters can't live without.

#slideshows #soy #healthy foods #food
Jasmine Hemsley
September 24 2014
Integrative Health

Top 3 Myths About Plant-Based Protein (And Why They're Wrong)

A common misconception about plant-based diets is that they lack protein. That’s simply not true. I've achieved top-level athletic performance and...

#protein #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Brendan Brazier
July 8 2013

All You Need To Know About Eating Sea Vegetables

Classified as marine algae, seaweeds are chlorophyll- containing plants without true stems, roots, or leaves that live in the sea or brackish water,...

#food
Margaret M. Wittenberg
July 3 2013
Functional Food