Beauty
Recipes

Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Recipe

This smoothie will help to squelch inflammation and heal your leaky gut.

#smoothie #inflammation #turmeric #vegan recipes #probiotics
Amy Myers, M.D.
May 23 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR The Incredible Egg

The One Ingredient That Helps mbg Editors Reach Their Nutrition Goals

Read on to learn about the benefits of eggs and how they can help you reach your nutrition goals.

#partner #food
Krista Soriano
December 27 2018
Beauty
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Face Oil Everyone Is Buzzing About

People are using it everywhere.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 18 2017
Friendships
Nature
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

6 Simple Swaps For A More Plant-Based Lifestyle

How to be more plant-friendly...besides eating more plants.

#supplements #happiness #wellness #plant-based #health
mindbodygreen
June 5 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Glennon Doyle

How Sobriety Helped Me Recover A Part Of Myself I Thought Was Lost

Sobriety was the field in which I began to remember my wild.

#partner #affirmations
Glennon Doyle
April 6
Recipes
Beauty

5 Foods For Vibrant Hair

Vibrant hair comes with a balanced and nutritious diet; when we take care of our bodies, our bodies take care of us and give us better output. By...

#slideshows #beauty #protein #wellness #healthy foods
Tara Sowlaty
May 28 2013
Functional Food
Integrative Health

I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy

How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.

#energy
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
November 2 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Women's Health
Home

How To Propagate Your Aloe Plant For A Never-Ending Gel Supply

Aloe is easy to care for, has a ton of uses, and you can propagate it!

#plants
Sarah Regan
September 20
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Comvita

Want To Add Manuka Honey To Your Beauty Routine? Read This First

You heard it here first: Manuka honey is your next must-have beauty product.

#skin care #superfoods
mindbodygreen
November 21 2017