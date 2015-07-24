4766 results for
Have Unexplained Skin Issues? This Derm Says Check Your Shampoo
Hair care is skin care.
3 Quick & Simple Lunch Recipes Using Avocado
Many people stay away from avocados because they're high in fat, but the good news is this is the healthy fat you want to add to your diet, in...
The Tips I Give All My Patients To Lower Inflammation, Balance Hormones & Restore Gut Health
I call this the "Wellness Trifecta."
5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert
With a COVID-19 lens, here's what you should be doing for immunity.
Witch Hazel Is A Classic Acne Treatment — Derms Explain How To Use It
Should you try this classic acne remedy? Here's what to know.
Are You Buying The Wrong Sunscreen? Here's What To Look Out For This Year
Lather up, and we'll meet you at the beach.
5 One-Ingredient Face Masks For The Lazy DIY Lovers Out There
Get glowing, with almost no work.
Can Chamomile Tea Shrink Cystic Pimples? We Investigated The Hack
Here's what experts have to say about the soothing tea.
This Supplement Promotes The Post-Workout Glow, Without The Workout
How to maintain the coveted sheen.
Wakame, Kale & Avocado Salad With Orange Dressing
What an amazing, easy-to-make, vibrant salad!
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Don't try this at home, folks.
The 5 Best Supplements For Thyroid Health
Thyroid problems? Get to know these 5 nutrients.
Is There An Optimal Time To Apply Hand Cream After Washing? What A Derm Says
It's no surprise that we are all washing our hands a bit more right now.
"Multi-Masking" Can Give Your Skin An Even Glow: Here's How To Do It
That way, your whole face can feel the love in one fell swoop.
Here's What You Need To Know About Medication & Nutrient Deficiencies
This doctor wants you to take nutrient deficiencies seriously.
Benzoyl Peroxide Or Salicylic Acid: Which Acne Treatment Should You Use?
Hint: It depends on the type of acne you have.
Folic Acid: Why You Need It + How To Get Enough
One of the first things couples come across when doing pregnancy nutrient research is folic acid, which is known to facilitate conception, improve...
So Sleep Wrinkles Are A Thing: Here's What It Says About Your Skin
Here's the skinny on sleep wrinkles.
Bar Soap Versus Body Wash: We Got To The Bottom Of The Age-Old Debate
So you can streamline your shower.
10 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation
Chronic inflammation, which occurs when your immune system gets set permanently to “on," is associated with many modern diseases. Here's how to tell...