4766 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Wellness Natural Pet Food

Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

Here's the diet this nutritionist swears by for herself, her husband, her dog, and her baby boy, to keep everyone healthy, happy, and energetic.

#pets #nutrition #partner #happiness #wellness
Alexandra Dawson
June 21 2017

The Inflammation-Fighting Nutrients Your Body Needs

Food is your inflammation fighter. In fact, the foods you eat will either help feed inflammation or extinguish it.

#healing #nutrition #food as medicine #inflammation #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 12 2016
Functional Food

This Diet Finally Cleared My Cystic Acne—When Nothing Else Worked

I feel better, and my skin is finally clear—for good.

#acne #skin care #fats #inflammation #vegan
Nina Nelson
March 31 2018
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR LensCrafters
Beauty
Food Trends

How To Know Which Adaptogen Is Best For You (Because Dang, They're Expensive)

Low sex drive? High anxiety? Hormones out of whack? We've got you covered.

#gut health #hormones #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 2 2017
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR 22 Days Nutrition
Women's Health
Beauty
Integrative Health
Beauty

How To Nail The "No Makeup Look": 6 Easy Steps For An Effortless Glow

This effortless glow takes some skill to truly get right. 

#makeup #skin care
Jamie Schneider
July 22

This Persian Saffron + Yogurt Face Mask Will Get You Glowing

This mask truly leaves your skin illuminated and glowing. Using yogurt (rich in zinc and B vitamins), which is a natural lactic acid, and combining it...

#green beauty #beauty
Shiva Rose
December 7 2016
Beauty
Recipes

Easy Ways To Cook Fall's Best Produce

Fall foods are some of the easiest and healthiest ingredients to prepare.

#recipes #plant-based #autumn #food
Libbie Summers
November 7 2015
Functional Food

I Drank Celery Juice For A Month To Heal My Gut. Here's What Happened

Is this juice trend just a fad? We put it to the test.

#gut health
Fern Olivia
May 9 2017
Beauty

Free + Native's Lacy Phillips On The Routine That Makes Her Skin Glow

As an herbalist and manifestation guide, beauty has always been an inside job for me.

#beauty diary #beauty #meditation #skin #self-care
Lacy Philips
January 27 2016
Integrative Health