5 Reasons Why We Should Practice Deep Breathing

We do it every day. We don’t even need to think about it. But what if we actually did take the time to think about it?

#healing #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Denise Scarbro
June 3 2012

How To Harness The Power Of Tonight's Taurus Full Moon

Plant those feet on terra firma. The October 27 full moon in earthy Taurus brings us back to a grounded place. Of course, the comfort-loving Bull can...

#healing #happiness #abundance #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
October 27 2015
9 Ways To Feel More Awake (Without Caffeine!)

When was the last time you felt awake and energized all day long? It's been a while, hasn't it? Many of us suffer from energy highs and lows...

#wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food #energy
Cortney Chaite
June 25 2013
10 Ways We All Contribute To Rape Culture Without Realizing It

Rape culture is a deeply ingrained societal issue that combines obvious problems with more subtle ones.

#empowerment #toxic relationships #feminism #fear
Emi Boscamp
September 24 2015

5 Signs A Hidden Food Sensitivity Is Sabotaging Your Health

If you'd asked me four years ago if I had food allergies, my answer would have been "definitely not." I considered myself to be a health nut. I had a...

#allergies #gluten #soy #dairy #healthy foods
Julie Peláez
June 12 2013

How To Go Gluten-Free Without Sacrificing Your Social Life

When I went gluten free three and a half years ago, one of my first thoughts was, “Well, there goes my social life.” After all, most social gatherings...

#gluten-free recipe #wellness #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Blanchard
June 11 2013
5 Unexpected & Awesome Benefits Of Doing A Cleanse

If you're living amongst us in this increasingly toxic world, then it’s probably a good idea to do a cleanse once or twice a year. Doing a detox is...

#personal growth #cleanse #detox #juicing #food
Annaliisa Kapp
June 9 2013

5 Fun Facts You Don't Know About Fruits & Veggies

As we bid farewell to summer's bounty and the fruits and veggies showcased in thousands of farmers markets in the United States, let's take a moment...

#farmer's markets #healthy foods #food #funny
Abby Mackey
October 8 2012
6 Ways to Detox Through Your Skin

There are certain things you can do to speed up the detox process so that you can pass quickly through Toxin Town, stop for a quick bite to eat and...

#bikram yoga #beauty #wellness #cleanse #detox
Jess Ainscough
November 29 2010
What You Need to Know About Yogurt

Flip through health magazines and many wellness blogs and you'll be advised to eat yogurt. It's often touted as one of the top food for women.

#yogurt #calcium #salads #wellness #organic food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
October 24 2012

10 Things I Wish Every American Knew About Health

Despite throwing tons of money at the problem, Americans really are sicker than ever. Chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, asthma,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
June 11 2013

Why I Finally Got A Tattoo

These days, not having a tattoo almost seems more rebellious than getting one. For a long while, I debated whether or not to ink my body, not simply...

#beauty #personal growth #skin
Judy Tsuei
May 19 2013
9 Signs You Have A Hormonal Imbalance + Easy Ways To Fix It

When the word "hormones" is uttered, visions of raging menopausal women come to mind for most. That's so sad. Hormonal changes affect everyone from...

#gut health #hormones
Cheryl Bigus
May 17 2013

Why Detox Is A Way Of Life, Not A 3-Day Diet

Recently detox diets have crossed into the mainstream, thanks to celebrity endorsements and marketing campaigns that suggest they lead to...

#happiness #personal growth #detox
Dr. Jeffrey A. Morrison
May 15 2013