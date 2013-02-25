4766 results for

Functional Food

5 Diet Changes That Helped Me Overcome Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

I would always recommend people consider these if they have this frustrating illness.

Katie Manning
February 25 2013
Love
3 Secret Healing Benefits of Miso

While simply hearing of the healing power of miso was enough encouragement for me to give it a spin, reviewing the three secrets of its power will...

Matthew Lovitt
July 24 2012
Food Trends

The 6 Tests For Gluten Intolerance Your Doctor Isn't Running

Thanks to the hybridization of wheat and a grain-centric culture, gluten can be a monster to your health.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 28 2013
Recipes

Move Over Oatmeal, Meet Butternut Squash Porridge

Tell oatmeal to take a back seat to this butternut squash porridge, because you're going to become an addict.

Jennifer Vagios
February 20 2013
Why You Should Put Down That Conditioner! (And Use Coconut Oil Instead)

It's one of the best hair conditioners and if it's virgin and organic, it's chemical free and natural.

Elizabeth Rocchino
February 2 2013
Integrative Health

12 Common Triggers Of Autoimmune Disease

Autoimmune conditions have grown rapidly the over past years.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 19 2015

How To Lose Weight Without Really Trying

There's no doubt about it: dieting sucks. Not only because you feel hungry all the time and deprive yourself of your favorite foods—dieting's also...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
October 5 2013
Mental Health
Recipes

Raw Chocolate Recipes for Valentine's Day

Three divine recipes for your special someone, or you know, you.

Ashley Dentino
February 13 2012
Motivation

The Art of Assisting Asana: 10 Guidelines for Yogis

These basic principles will help you assist with confidence.

Jennifer Vafakos
April 30 2012

Why Everyone Should Care About Endocrine Disruptors

You endocrine system is an information superhighway that regulates your bodily functions. It releases hormone "messengers" through your body's glands...

Cheryl Bigus
September 30 2013

11 Tips To Eat Like A Skinny Woman (If That's Your Goal)

You know that friend who seems to just eat the food that she wants, when she wants, and never seems to be on a diet and looks great? No, she’s not...

Alexandra Jamieson
September 25 2013

12 Ways I'm Going To Be Good To My Body In 2015

After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, I spent the better part of my mid-twenties trying to get on board with the health hand I was dealt....

Phoebe Lapine
January 2 2015
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight
