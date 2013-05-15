4698 results for

Why Detox Is A Way Of Life, Not A 3-Day Diet

Recently detox diets have crossed into the mainstream, thanks to celebrity endorsements and marketing campaigns that suggest they lead to...

#happiness #personal growth #detox
Dr. Jeffrey A. Morrison
May 15 2013
Integrative Health

5 Frequently Overlooked & Untreated Causes Of Migraines

Most physician treat migraine as a disease, when in fact, it may be a symptom.

#celiac #gluten #food sensitivity #headaches
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
July 24 2014
Spirituality
Outdoors
Home
Beauty

Do it Gorgeously Green: Q & A with Sophie Uliano

Want to evolve your home into a greener sanctuary, but not quite sure where to start? Look no farther than New York Times bestselling author and Oprah...

#books #beauty #culture #eco-travel #beginners
Colleen Wachob
August 16 2010
Healthy Weight

9 Practical Ways To Lose Weight This Summer

We’ve all heard the advice: if we want to lose weight, we need to eat less and move more.

#alcohol #coffee #weight loss #weight loss success #food
Mimi Spencer
June 26 2014
Recipes

Cool Chocolate Mint Chip Shake

Try this shake next time you're craving a Frappuccino.

#smoothie #starbucks #new york city #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Katrine van Wyk
August 2 2011

How Endocrine Disruptors Are Messing You Up + 9 Things You Can Do

Inside your body, you have a system that controls your growth and development, moods, metabolism, sexual function, sleep, immune function, and more....

#stress #toxic #hormones #digestion #immunity
Britta Aragon
May 31 2014
Healthy Weight

How One Woman's Triumph Over Depression & Obesity Sparked A Holistic Wellness Mecca

​"If you change yourself on the inside it will reflect on the outside." —Karla Dascal

#empowerment
Will Jelbert
December 11 2016
Beauty

8 Natural Anti-Aging Secrets From Asia

The secret to aging gracefully and staying slim lies in the Asian lifestyle and diet.

#beauty #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Kirby Koo
August 5 2012
Change-Makers

30 Ways To Actually Empower Women

From leading wellness experts and justice advocates.

#empowerment #feminism
Kelly Gonsalves
March 8 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR SmartyPants
Integrative Health
Mental Health

Tap Into The Manifestation Potential Of The Once-In-A-Lifetime Taurus Supermoon

"If you've got your sights set on a target, this might be the day you go after it full-throttle."

#manifestation #goal #abundance #goal setting #astrology
The AstroTwins
November 14 2016

35 Things To Do Instead Of Spending Money

For a long time, I was completely convinced that The Good Life looked like this:

#money #happiness #work #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 27 2014
Personal Growth

5 Pieces of Yogic Wisdom From My Grandma

A few gems that we could all benefit from and truths the world should certainly echo.

#love #Goodness #happiness #yogis #wellness
Dani Marie Robinson
June 19 2012
Sex
Integrative Health

How Yoga Helped Me Manage My Autoimmune Disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autoimmune diseases affect approximately 8% of the population, 78% of whom are women.

#personal growth
Sheryl Utal
February 16 2013