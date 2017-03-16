4757 results for

Food Trends
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Food Trends

The Little-Known Substance That Can Help You Detox

In an ideal world, you would be eating perfectly natural unprocessed foods all the time, just from the tree or off of the ground. There would be no...

#supplements #toxic #wellness #detox
Osha Key
June 5 2014
Food Trends

29 Food Rules We Can Learn From The French

In France, time-tested food wisdom, health, and pleasure will never be overruled by modern fads that don't work.

#nutrition #how to lose weight #mind body connection #wellness #weight loss
Yves Calmette
May 22 2015
Integrative Health
Recipes
Beauty
Sex

The Sexual Health Benefits Of A Jade Egg + How To Actually Use One

Should you add a jade egg to your self-care practice?

#sexuality #sex #health
Devi Ward
February 13 2017

Coconut-Ginger Golden Beet & Carrot Soup

Finally, the birds are singing, the flowers and trees are in full bloom and winter bulbs are bursting forth through the soil, yielding their first...

#garlic #soup #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coconut milk
Andrea Rice
May 21 2014

6 Tips To Make Your Detox Fun!

Many people cringe when they hear the word detox. It sounds scary to them, they think they are going to be deprived, hungry and irritable, but it...

#cleanse #immunity #detox #water #intention
Raquel Vasallo
October 19 2013
Sex

How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment

"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....

#healing #sexuality #tantric sex #sexual assault #meditation
Psalm Isadora
February 3 2017
Functional Food

Eat Fat To Lose Fat? A Functional Medicine Expert Explains 4 Ways To Do The Ketogenic Diet

It's counterintuitive, but the biology behind this fatty diet is compelling.

#fat #healthy reset
Alicia Armitstead
February 1 2017
Recipes

Perfect-For-Fall Apple Tarte Tatin

Tarte Tatin packs all the deliciousness of a pie with less prep time and more sophistication.

#healthy recipes #autumn #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
October 16 2013

15 Universal Truths About Love

I’ve done numerous interviews and talks about what makes for a successful relationship. I’ve been a marriage counselor for 35 years, and have also...

#love #relationships #awareness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
April 28 2015
Women's Health

6 Natural Ways I Got My Period Under Control (After Years Of Issues)

Here are the six ways I naturally improved my period and changed my life

#hormones #fertility #health
Jennifer Aldoretta
December 18 2015