Women's Health

This Integrative Gynecologist Wants Us Asking Questions About The IUD

Do we really know what IUDs are doing to our bodies?

#hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
December 16 2017

3 Lessons You Can Learn From Failure

Gratitude gladiator, here’s the deal: Life will leave you heartbroken. It’s guaranteed. And just to make this a real downer—this heartbreak will...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
December 12 2013
Mental Health
Functional Food
Parenting

Want to Raise A (CEO-Level) Successful Child? Read This

Esther Wojcicki inspired countless people throughout her career—CEOs and celebrities included—and this is the one thing she wants you to know.

#anxiety #confidence
Alexandra Engler
May 20 2019

6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 14)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Lo Bosworth's struggle with depression, fish farms, and belly dancing as cancer therapy.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
March 14 2017
Wellness Trends

The 11 New Wellness Books You Need This Fall

Get your Amazon wish list ready.

#books #wellness
Emma Loewe
September 26 2017

DIY: 3 Nontoxic Cleaning Products

These cleaners are wonderful and effective environmentally-friendly alternatives to strong-smelling chemicals. The essential oils leave a fresh, clean...

#toxic #environmentalism #home
Pip Waller
April 6 2015
Recipes

Try This Quick & Easy Keto Cookie Recipe For A Low-Carb Sweet Fix

Chewy, gooey, and delicious with a glass of almond milk.

#dessert #ketogenic
Kayleigh Roberts
February 27 2019
Spirituality
Food Trends

We Tried All The Gluten-Free Flour Blends & These Are The Best

Say hello to the best baked goods you've ever had.

#gluten #dessert #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
September 11 2019
Home

Himalayan Salt Lamps Are Popular, But Do They Do Anything? Here's The Research

While they may not come with any real health benefits, these lamps sure are pretty.

#sleep #stress #toxins at home
James Winskowski
August 7 2017
Recovery
Recipes

Make Vegan Comfort Food Possible With This Classic Lasagna Recipe

A dinner everyone in your household will love.

#vegan #dinner
Jamie Schneider
August 31 2019
Integrative Health

Sugar Is Cancer's Favorite Food: Here's Why

Looking for one more reason to say no to sugar?

#news #cancer #sugar #sugar-free
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 19 2017
These 6 Ingredients Make Up The Perfect Ayurvedic Drink

This is the perfect winter tonic to cozy up with!

#Ayurveda #turmeric
mindbodygreen
January 30 2018
Food Trends
