1826 results for

Personal Growth
Personal Growth

5 Mistakes Keeping You From Becoming A Great Cook

Dana Cowin on what she's learned from mastering her mistakes.

#healthy recipes #fish #healthy foods #chefs #food
Dana Cowin
October 23 2014
Food Trends

6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Dandelion Root Tea + How To Make It

It's time for this pesky weed to get a reputation makeover.

#tea
Natalie Butler, RDN, LD
December 17 2012
Routines

Attention, Yogis: What Is the Psoas and Why Should We Care?

Fear is the opposite of trust, which one would you rather have stored in your psoas?

#healing #personal growth #yoga #fear
Hope Zvara
December 4 2012
Functional Food

Accidentally Ate Gluten? Here's 11 Strategies To Help You Recover

Even the most cautious eaters can accidentally ingest gluten.

#gluten #healing #inflammation #food
Korin Miller
August 8 2013
Mental Health

Why My Husband Took His Own Life — And How I Healed

"I didn’t even know how to approach healing, but I had to believe I was capable of it in order to carry on."

#love #relationships #death #mindfulness #editor's pick
Penelope Draganic
June 15 2016
Functional Food
Parenting

11 Things I Wish Every Parent Knew

After 25 years practicing pediatrics, and caring for thousands of children, I've noticed some patterns that offer me a deeper vision of health.

#relationships #happiness #nature #mindfulness #wellness
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
July 11 2013
Recipes

Intoxicated Gummies

An adult twist on a childhood classic.

#food
Kathryn Budig
February 17 2011

Why CrossFit Will Change Your Life (Funny)

After a divorce left him devastated, John Kim was looking for a way to heal. Here's why CrossFit transformed his life, and why it might change yours....

#personal-growth #fitness
mindbodygreen
July 27 2014
Personal Growth

Why Beauty Products Are Toxic & What You Can Do About It: Heather White

When it comes to the products you put on your body, skin, or hair, one thing's for sure: most companies that makes those products don't have your...

#health
mindbodygreen
July 16 2014
Personal Growth

An 8-Step Plan For Preventing Breast Cancer

Angelina Jolie, in her op-ed column in The New York Times, disclosed that she had a prophylactic double mastectomy. Jolie is the carrier of the BRCA1...

#alcohol #healing #stress #wellness #breast cancer
Aviva Romm, M.D.
May 19 2013
Integrative Health

4 Top Ayurvedic Herbs for Balancing Blood Sugar

An integrative doctor's top recommended Ayurvedic herbs.

#Herbs #healing #Ayurveda #wellness #healthy foods
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
November 30 2011
Food Trends

Why Wheat Is Ruining Your Life: The Author Of Wheat Belly Explains

We like to joke that our readers don’t hate anything — except gluten and sugar.

#gluten #healing #weight loss #food #food sensitivity
Kerry Shaw
May 9 2013
Personal Growth

5 Healthy Habits You Should Start Today

Transform your healthy actions into healthy habits.

#Herbs #detox #juicing #superfoods #healing
Katrina Love Senn
August 3 2012
Food Trends
Love

25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #self-awareness
Emily Gaudette
August 30 2015
Healthy Weight

How to Stop Overeating and Start Respecting Your Body and Your Food

Overeating can most certainly lead to weight gain or even obesity, but it can also lead to feeling sluggish, keep you from feeling motivated to be...

#healing #gratitude #mindfulness #wellness #body positivity
Lindsay Greenfield
June 15 2012