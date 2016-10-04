1826 results for

The Scientifically Proven Mental Shift That Makes You Physically Healthier

In this day and age, you would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the powerful mind-body connection. For example, we know that...

#study #mind body connection #self-awareness
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
February 4 2015
Mental Health

Yes, The Pill Can Mess With Your Mood. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

Whether you're on the pill or not, you never need to settle for depression.

#anxiety #depression
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
February 16 2018
Everything You Need To Know About Food Allergies (Even If You Don't Have Them)

Allergies and food sensitivities can be complicated. Let us break it down for you.

#allergies #gluten #nutrition #food as medicine #partner
mindbodygreen
September 17 2016

15 Healthy Lunches For A Smarter Workday

It's easy to get in a weekday lunch rut. The places to grab something quick around the office rarely change and if you make your own lunch, it can...

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Christina Liva
January 26 2015
Personal Growth

I Turned My Back On My Dream Career & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why

At the end of the day, the most important thing you can do is listen to yourself.

#empowerment
Jamie Graber
February 2 2018

Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results

Ben Greenfield is a global phenomenon, helping people all over the world get fit and strong, fast. In this video from revitalize 2015, he talks to...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015

How To Shop For Sustainable Clothes (Without Sacrificing Fashion!)

Fashion insiders Julie Gilhart, Scott Mackinlay Hahn, and Zem Joaquin discuss how the way you shop can make a difference, and which brands are moving...

#personal-growth
mindbodygreen
June 30 2014
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Keep Yoga PEA-CEY In Schools

In response to the recent lawsuit against Encinitas Union School District in California stating that yoga is religious and violates the First...

#meditation #wellness #yoga #yoga philosophy #spirituality
Rachel Glowacki
March 17 2013
Sex

Tantric Techniques For Simultaneous Orgasms

"Tantra has great tools to help men and women find a meeting point to slow down and match each other's arousal levels."

#relationships #sexuality #tantric sex #tantra
Psalm Isadora
August 19 2016

10 Secrets To Cultivating Sexual Intimacy In A New Relationship

"While small talk is harmless but effective in maintaining an amicable work environment, this nonstop superficial conversation is toxic to intimate...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #dating
Kelly McDonnell-Arnold, M.A., MBA, RSW
August 15 2016

How Visualization Helped Me Lose 220 Pounds

In 2001, I weighed over 400 pounds. My weight was the big issue in every area of my life. I was borderline type II diabetic, suffered from elevated...

#stress #visualization #relaxation #weight loss #weight loss success
Jon Gabriel
December 30 2014
Personal Growth

​5 Things Healthy People Do Before Starting Their Day

You can't control the weather, traffic, or your irate boss, but you can develop a morning ritual that keeps you resilient to whatever life throws your...

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #change #mind body connection
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 29 2014
Personal Growth

The Secret To Lasting Happiness Might Be Just The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

"Our best asset is the ability to turn toward the awkwardness that comes with daily life — to train our brains to deal with the ever-changing path in...

#happiness #mental health #personal growth
Dr. Reid Wilson
August 11 2016

7 Signs Your Hormones Are Out Of Whack + What To Do

"I just don't feel like myself" is something I often hear from patients dealing with hormonal imbalances.

#healing #hormones #women's health #health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
August 10 2016
Integrative Health

The Best Foods & Sleep Routine For Every Type Of Child, According To Ayurveda

You can't change your children's essential nature—but as a parent, you can learn how to understand them better and help them grow to their full...

#sleep #parenting advice #healthy foods #food #parenting
Fred Travis, PhD
August 2 2016

10 Simple But Profound Ways Yoga Changed My Life (And Can Change Yours)

I started practicing yoga for the first time on my Wii Balance Board with Wii Fit Plus. I was getting over the brutal ending of my five-year...

#acceptance #happiness #savasana #personal growth #yoga
Tanya Kemp
March 2 2013