Yes, It's Possible To Make A Vegan Omelet. Here's How

It's all thanks to a genius, protein-packed secret ingredient.

#vegan #breakfast
Liz Moody
February 17 2018
Recipes

This Might Be The Best Hormone-Balancing Dinner

Plus, it's ready in 15 minutes!

#hormones
Alison Wu
April 15 2017
Food Trends

I Tried The Ayurvedic Cleanse Sweeping Social Media. Here's What Happened

It might be the most filling, satisfying detox around.

#Ayurveda #cleanse
Liz Moody
January 23 2018

Protein-Packed Wholesome Millet Burgers

Summer is officially over and autumn is already here! It seems to me that a couple of months aren't long enough to enjoy all the fun summer barbecues....

#vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Preeti Gundecha
September 26 2013

10 Easy Ways To Up Your Fruit & Veggie Intake

For those who are new to the idea of eating to enhance and support wellness, integrating more veggies into the diet can seem like hard work – and it...

#smoothies #organic food #food #grocery shopping #whole foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 27 2013

A Primer On Ayurvedic Beauty Rituals + A Healing Mask For Every Skin Type

Follow along as holistic blogger Shiva Rose walks you through some simple (but effective!) Ayurvedic face masks.

#Ayurveda #beauty #diy beauty
Shiva Rose
June 5 2016
Recipes

A Raw Vegan Chocolate Tart Recipe That Will Rock Your World

Who doesn't love biting into a decadent chocolate tart and finding out that it's vegan and raw?

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #raw foods recipes #food
Emilie McBride
August 24 2015
Functional Food
These 3 Crazy-Simple Breakfasts Will Help Kick-Start A Healthier New Year

With these breakfasts, you'll be a morning person in no time!

#Nourishing New Year
Alexandra Aldeborgh
January 8 2018
Recipes
Integrative Health

Trying To Cut Back On Alcohol This Year? This Might Help

With "Less," you can easily monitor your alcohol consumption.

#alcohol #cleanse #technology #brain
Sarah Regan
January 7
Functional Food

A Spice Expert Shares The One Mistake To Avoid When Buying Cinnamon

Whether you sprinkle a bit in coffee or add a tablespoon to your baked goods, cinnamon is beloved by many.

#inflammation #functional nutrition #digestion
Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
January 5
Functional Food

Found: Gisele & Tom Brady's Secret Vegan Protein Source

Everything you need to know about the athlete and supermodel's new protein powder.

#news #protein #vegan
Liz Moody
January 29 2019
Food Trends

The Golden Globes Go Vegan & We're Not The Only Ones Excited (Hey, Leo)

And the award for sustainability goes to...the Golden Globes themselves!

#news #celebrity #plants
Christina Coughlin
January 3
Home
Functional Food
Beauty

Make Your Own All-Natural Mascara — It's Surprisingly Simple

Have you checked the ingredients in your mascara lately? If it's a conventional brand, you might see some ingredients you're one to avoid. Instead of...

#makeup #skin care #coconut oil
Liana Werner-Gray
August 24 2015
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

The 10 Best Natural Remedies To Beat Gas & Bloating

Plus, some common culprits to help prevent gas in the first place.

#supplements #gut health #mbgsupplements #microbiome
Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D.
January 15