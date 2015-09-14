4361 results for

The Only 8 Tricks You Need To Cook Healthy Food That's Actually Delicious

There's nothing inspiring about a bowl of bland, flavorless quinoa. Sure, it might be “healthy,” but where's the joy? Where’s the pleasure?

#healthy foods #chefs #food
Seamus Mullen
September 14 2015
How To Make Pumpkin-Spiced Sushi (Yes, Really)

We're officially in the throes of fall-inspired mania.

#functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
October 27 2019
15-Minute Meal: Summer Pea Soup

This light and refreshing soup is the perfect thing to make when you want to eat healthy, but still want something flavorful and satisfying. Bright...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
August 18 2015
Super Easy Gluten-Free Ramen (It's Vegetarian, Too)

There’s nothing like a piping hot bowl of ramen on a dark, wintery night.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegetarian #food
Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
January 27 2016
Clean & Quick Dinner: Zucchini + Fennel Fritters

Perfect as part of a breakfast spread or as an easy make-ahead lunch.

#Paleo #recipes #paleo recipes #food
Pete Evans
August 13 2015
The World's Most Famous Food Blogger Just Shared The Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish Of Your Dreams

Even meat lovers are going to be addicted to this veg-packed wonder.

#vegan #dinner #holiday
Ella Mills
November 20 2017
This Weird Ingredient Is The Secret To Healthy Keto & Vegan Baking

Upgrade your vegan and keto baking game with this wonder ingredient.

#functional nutrition #digestion #vegan #ketogenic
Ashley Madden
May 29 2019
This Sweet Potato Peanut Hummus Is The Perfect Blend Of Savory & Sweet

This sweet and spicy dip combines two hallmarks of Southern cuisine.

#functional nutrition
Sarah Owens
September 22 2019
The Cleansing Power Of Beets: 10 Delicious Recipes For A Healthier Liver

Beets are a high-antioxidant vegetable that contain a number of nutrients that have been shown to be cleansing and detoxifying.

#healthy recipes #cleanse #detox #healthy foods #food
Christina Liva
January 2 2016
Can't Find The Ingredient You Need? Here Are Some Common Alternatives

You'll be all set next time you're in a pinch!

#coconut oil
Nealy Fischer
June 7 2019