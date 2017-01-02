6136 results for

Food Trends

Gluten-Free Stuffing & Gravy (It's Possible)

Everyone loves Thanksgiving dinner, but if you are living a gluten-free life, there are some traditional dishes that you'll have to avoid. The good...

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #food
Adam Hart
November 23 2014
Functional Food

Sumptuous Pomegranate Fudge (Without All The Sugar!)

Here's a recipe for some seriously sumptuous fudge, but without the sugar, dairy, processed gunk, preservatives or cholesterol.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods
Susan Jane White
June 8 2014
Integrative Health

No, Butter Isn't Back: A Cardiologist Explains Why You Should Stay Away From Animal Fat

In the last five years, there's been a huge push to abandon the idea that saturated fats promote heart disease.

#nutrition #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 17 2015
Travel

Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close

Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...

#eco-travel #green living #sustainability
Alden Wicker
August 12 2016

Homemade Cranberry Sauce With Orange Zest

I love homemade cranberry sauce (nothing from a can for me, please). I’ve been making my own cranberry sauce for years, and to be honest I’m usually...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Allison Stevens
November 22 2013

If Cholesterol Doesn't Cause Heart Disease, How Do You Prevent It?

In my last post, I discussed the myth that cholesterol leads directly to a higher risk of heart disease. The conclusion, though, begs an inevitable...

#disease #mindfulness #wellness #healthy foods #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 1 2013
Mental Health

An Integrative Dermatologist Explains Why Your Skin & Mental Health Are So Connected

An integrative dermatologist explains the mind-skin connection and the world of psychodermatology.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Keira Barr, M.D.
March 18 2019
Functional Food

12 Foods For A Winter Detox

They're delicious, seasonal, nutritious heavyweights that promote detoxification.

#slideshows #detox #healthy foods #food
Dr. Erin Martin
December 10 2013
Personal Growth

10 Ways to Appreciate the Darkest Days of the Year

A few easy tips to help you maintain your winter wellness, stay balanced and welcome the annual shift with open arms.

#healing #gratitude #personal growth #inspiration #intention
Katie Galvin
December 7 2012

A Kale Salad So Good You'll Scream For Joy

A little over a year ago I adopted a plant-passionate lifestyle. I've been able to heal and renew my body, get off medication, avoid insulin,...

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #kale
Torrie Pattillo
October 19 2013

New To Green Smoothies? Start With This Simple Recipe!

Want the benefits of a green smoothie but gag at the thought of drinking kale? Have trouble chugging down parsley? Here's a delicious cleansing,...

#smoothie #ginger #smoothies #healthy foods #food
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
August 2 2013
Routines

10 Ways To Get Past A 'Bad Food Day'

Mind over matter: here's a winning plan to help you feel better in no time.

#nutrition #healthy reset #body image #healthy foods #self-care
Dr. Simone Laubscher
December 22 2016
Integrative Health

6 Surprising Factors That Cause Low Testosterone In Men

The latest medical craze sweeping the country is testosterone replacement.

#stress #toxic #hormones #food
William Rawls, M.D.
July 16 2014
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.

#stress #thyroid #inflammation #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
November 25 2018

5 Foods To Help Wean Yourself Off Sugar

My patient Lynette was almost in tears. “Every diet I’ve ever been on has failed!” she told me in frustration. “And it’s always for the same reason —...

#nutrition #microbiome #sugar #food #probiotics
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
July 15 2014

3 Spices To Heal Your Acne From The Inside Out

Incorporating spices and herbs into your daily self-care rituals can heal the skin from the inside out.

#beauty #wellness #self-acceptance
Anjali Lobo
September 28 2016
Beauty

I Stopped Wearing Makeup & Here's What Happened

I'm not against women who feel it necessary to wear makeup every day. I get it; I used to be one of them. It's really hard to step out of the house...

#beauty #mind body connection
Chau Le
December 18 2016