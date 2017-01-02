6136 results for
How Using Food As Medicine Can Help You Lose Weight & Eliminate Pain: A Doctor Explains
It's never a bad idea to go back to the basics.
7 Great Reasons To Eat Less Meat (Even If You're Not Ready To Go Vegan)
Limiting your consumption can also have benefits.
Gluten-Free Stuffing & Gravy (It's Possible)
Everyone loves Thanksgiving dinner, but if you are living a gluten-free life, there are some traditional dishes that you'll have to avoid. The good...
Marine Collagen: 6 Health Benefits, Side Effects & More
And how is it different from other forms of collagen?
Sumptuous Pomegranate Fudge (Without All The Sugar!)
Here's a recipe for some seriously sumptuous fudge, but without the sugar, dairy, processed gunk, preservatives or cholesterol.
No, Butter Isn't Back: A Cardiologist Explains Why You Should Stay Away From Animal Fat
In the last five years, there's been a huge push to abandon the idea that saturated fats promote heart disease.
Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close
Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...
Homemade Cranberry Sauce With Orange Zest
I love homemade cranberry sauce (nothing from a can for me, please). I’ve been making my own cranberry sauce for years, and to be honest I’m usually...
If Cholesterol Doesn't Cause Heart Disease, How Do You Prevent It?
In my last post, I discussed the myth that cholesterol leads directly to a higher risk of heart disease. The conclusion, though, begs an inevitable...
An Integrative Dermatologist Explains Why Your Skin & Mental Health Are So Connected
An integrative dermatologist explains the mind-skin connection and the world of psychodermatology.
12 Foods For A Winter Detox
They're delicious, seasonal, nutritious heavyweights that promote detoxification.
10 Ways to Appreciate the Darkest Days of the Year
A few easy tips to help you maintain your winter wellness, stay balanced and welcome the annual shift with open arms.
A Kale Salad So Good You'll Scream For Joy
A little over a year ago I adopted a plant-passionate lifestyle. I've been able to heal and renew my body, get off medication, avoid insulin,...
New To Green Smoothies? Start With This Simple Recipe!
Want the benefits of a green smoothie but gag at the thought of drinking kale? Have trouble chugging down parsley? Here's a delicious cleansing,...
10 Ways To Get Past A 'Bad Food Day'
Mind over matter: here's a winning plan to help you feel better in no time.
6 Surprising Factors That Cause Low Testosterone In Men
The latest medical craze sweeping the country is testosterone replacement.
These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones
The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.
5 Foods To Help Wean Yourself Off Sugar
My patient Lynette was almost in tears. “Every diet I’ve ever been on has failed!” she told me in frustration. “And it’s always for the same reason —...
3 Spices To Heal Your Acne From The Inside Out
Incorporating spices and herbs into your daily self-care rituals can heal the skin from the inside out.
I Stopped Wearing Makeup & Here's What Happened
I'm not against women who feel it necessary to wear makeup every day. I get it; I used to be one of them. It's really hard to step out of the house...