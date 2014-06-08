5950 results for

Sumptuous Pomegranate Fudge (Without All The Sugar!)

Here's a recipe for some seriously sumptuous fudge, but without the sugar, dairy, processed gunk, preservatives or cholesterol.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods
Susan Jane White
June 8 2014

Homemade Cranberry Sauce With Orange Zest

I love homemade cranberry sauce (nothing from a can for me, please). I’ve been making my own cranberry sauce for years, and to be honest I’m usually...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Allison Stevens
November 22 2013
Functional Food
Juicing Tips for Beginners

I recently read through my New Year's resolutions from earlier this year and was happy to see that I had achieved most of them.

#juicing
Michelle Tess
November 8 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

What I Eat To Stay Sharp & Energized During 12+ Hour Days

A Full-Time Grad Student Reveals Her Healthiest Habits

#partner #snacks
Katie Lemons
May 8 2019
Healthy Weight

5 Simple Changes To Help You Lose The Weight For Good

Weight loss can be a slower process than we’d like to think it will be.

#slideshows #wellness #weight loss #sugar #weight loss success
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 20 2013
New To Green Smoothies? Start With This Simple Recipe!

Want the benefits of a green smoothie but gag at the thought of drinking kale? Have trouble chugging down parsley? Here's a delicious cleansing,...

#smoothie #ginger #smoothies #healthy foods #food
Lauren Rudick
August 2 2013

A Kale Salad So Good You'll Scream For Joy

A little over a year ago I adopted a plant-passionate lifestyle. I've been able to heal and renew my body, get off medication, avoid insulin,...

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #kale
Torrie Pattillo
October 19 2013
Beauty

What Is G-Beauty & Why Are These German Products Just So Clean?

Inherently clean and nontoxic, G-beauty is a new wave of clean beauty backed by doctors.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
April 29 2019

This Savory Plant-Based Cake Will Be A Game-Changer At Your Next Birthday Party

Because it's still a party even if the cake isn't sweet.

#recipes #plant-based
Tess Panzer
January 28 2017
Recipes

Go Beyond Your Taste Buds With A New Sensual Approach To Cooking

When you cook you think about flavor, but have you considered touch, sound, scent, and sight, too?

#renew you 2017 #food how to #mindfulness #food
Elizabeth Inglese
January 27 2017
Healthy Weight
How To Combine Foods So You Get More Nutrients

We all know that adding vibrantly colored fruits and vegetables to our plates will increase the nutrient content of our meals. But instead of just...

#nutrition #food as medicine #Vitamin C #food
Kayleen St. John, M.S., R.D.
November 7 2015
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.

#stress #thyroid #inflammation #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
November 25 2018
Functional Food