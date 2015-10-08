5950 results for

I Was Once Overweight, Exhausted & Felt Like Hell. Here's How I Became A Vegan Ironman

I’m not usually one for selfies. They feel like a bit too much. But I’d like to make an exception here to share my health journey. The picture on the...

#vegan #weight loss success
Garth Davis, M.D.
October 8 2015
Home

The One Room You're Not Putting Plants In — But Should Be

Here's exactly how to fill it with life.

#plants
Baylor Chapman
May 19 2019
Beauty

The Best DIY Sugar Scrubs To Prep Your Skin For Winter

From pumpkin pie body scrub to peppermint foot scrub, there are some lovely recipe options that will leave your skin looking and feeling silky...

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Lindsay Cohn
October 20 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 1: How To Start A Powerful Quiet Time Practice — While Still Living Your Life

Read on for Faith Hunter's go-to tips for living well.

#partner #meditation
Faith Hunter
December 21 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 3: The Holistic Guide To Taking Your Health & Fitness To A New Level

Read on for Betina Gozo's go-to tips for living well.

#partner #workout
Betina Gozo
December 21 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 4: How I Used Self-Care To Completely Turn My Health Around

Read on for Cassandra Bodzak's go-to tips for living well.

#nutrition #partner
Cassandra Bodzak
December 21 2018
Integrative Health

Kill Your Cold Naturally: 8 Holistic Secrets You May Not Know!

Fast-acting and natural ways to avoid or recover from a cold.

#stress #Vitamin D #wellness #cold #immunity
Elissa Goodman
October 28 2013
Women's Health

The Hormone Workout: A Diet & Exercise Plan To Match Your Cycle

Allow us to introduce you to cyclic training.

#supplements #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
February 9 2017
Beauty

4 Probiotics That Might Be The Answer To All Your Skin Care Woes

Probiotics are bacteria — but don't worry; it's not like you're rubbing your face with anything yucky. Instead, most of the probiotic technology...

#beauty #wellness
Roshini Raj, M.D.
February 8 2017
Women's Health

The Perfect Essential Oils For Cramps, Bloating & All Your Other Hormone Health Woes

The best essential oils for your period week, ovulation, follicular phase—and all the symptoms that come with these hormone fluctuations.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
December 16 2018
Functional Food

Is Topo Chico The Next Big Wellness Water?

Here's all you need to know about the latest craze.

#digestion #cleanse
Rachel Tepper Paley
May 12 2019
Recipes

5 Plants To Grow Now & Drink Later In A Tonic

These plants can help with everything from holistic bug repellent to holistic cancer prevention.

#food as medicine #wellness #edible garden
Bobby Buka, M.D.
October 13 2016

Perfect On-The-Go Meal: Vegan Peanut Butter & Grape Wrap

Wraps are the ideal on-the-go meal because you can put practically anything in them. Wrap them around fruit and peanut butter and they can be called...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Laurie David
June 9 2014
Beauty

5 Ayurvedic Secrets For Healthy, Shiny Hair

Our top 5 Ayurvedic tips for lustrous, shiny, and strong hair.

#Ayurveda #green beauty #beauty
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
October 13 2016
Love