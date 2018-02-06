6077 results for

Recipes

The 3-Ingredient Snack I'm Eating Daily To Prevent The Flu

It also helps you get better if you're already sick.

#immunity
Liz Moody
February 6 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Things are about to heat up, just in time for Valentine's Day.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
February 5 2018
Functional Food

7 Foods To Eat To Heal Adrenal Fatigue

These superfoods deliver many of the key building blocks that your adrenals need.

#healing #nutrition #health #adrenal fatigue #healthy foods
Terry Wahls, M.D.
July 24 2016
Parenting

Coconut Roasted Root Vegetables

With just the perfect amount of sweetness (and no sugar!), this is one of my favorite side dishes to enjoy with a savory dinner. Save the leftovers...

#vegetarian #vegan #coconut oil #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
March 29 2014
Travel

PSA Holiday Travelers: This Is The Dirtiest Spot In The Airport

After you touch it, beeline for the bathroom sink.

#holiday
Emma Loewe
December 21 2019

Raw & Creamy Cashew Chai Latte

This raw and creamy latte is really nice. It's the perfect afternoon treat. It can easily replace your tea or coffee or can be serve as a little latte...

#tea #gluten-free recipe #wellness #raw #vegan
Pauline Hanuise
July 9 2014
Recipes

Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Warm up with this satisfying vegan entrée, a healthy, vegetable-packed soup with a kick!

#soup #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Allison Day
January 18 2015
Recipes

These Make-Ahead Recipes For Labor Day Weekend Embrace The Last Of Summer Produce

Make sure your Labor Day involves as little labor as possible.

#vegetarian #easy meals
Liz Moody
August 29 2019
Recipes

Spice Up Your Quinoa, South-Indian Style!

A flavorful take on the often bland grain.

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #quinoa
Sudhir Kandula
September 10 2014
Functional Food
Beauty

3 Simple Ayurvedic Secrets For Great Skin

If it's good enough for Indian royalty, it's good enough for us!

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
June 11 2016
Beauty

The Best Foods For Clear Skin: A Naturopathic Doctor Explains

When it comes to getting that glow, some veggies are better than others.

#skin care #functional nutrition
Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D.
February 20 2018
Recipes

5 Easy, Gut-Healing Dinners That Start With A Single Sweet Potato

They'll make your skin glow and your belly happy.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan
Liz Moody
August 22 2019

3 Super Bowl Food Favorites Made Healthy

Instead of the usual salsa, burgers and pizza, here are three recipes incorporating seasonal veggies that will still have you cheering.

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Anca Toderic
February 1 2015
Personal Growth

Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next

The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements
mbg editorial
December 8 2019

What I Tell My Patients To Eat To Balance Their Hormones

I have a “food first” philosophy when it comes to restoring balance. Here are the foods I recommend eating to heal from each type of hormone...

#healing #nutrition #hormones #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
May 14 2016
Wave Goodbye To Meal Prep, This Is The Easiest Way To Eat Clean

Starting a fitness routine and eating clean have never been so affordable.

#dessert #smoothies #coffee #functional nutrition #easy meals
mindbodygreen
April 26 2018