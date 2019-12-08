4350 results for

Personal Growth

Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next

The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements
mbg editorial
December 8 2019
Recipes

Spice Up Your Quinoa, South-Indian Style!

A flavorful take on the often bland grain.

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #quinoa
Sudhir Kandula
September 10 2014
Wellness Trends
Food Trends

What The Whole30 Co-Founder Eats In A Day

You'll never believe what her favorite protein powder is made of.

#Whole30
Melissa Hartwig Urban
January 3 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Daily Harvest

Wave Goodbye To Meal Prep, This Is The Easiest Way To Eat Clean

Starting a fitness routine and eating clean have never been so affordable.

#dessert #partner #smoothies #coffee #functional nutrition
mindbodygreen
April 26 2018

What I Tell My Patients To Eat To Balance Their Hormones

I have a “food first” philosophy when it comes to restoring balance. Here are the foods I recommend eating to heal from each type of hormone...

#healing #nutrition #hormones #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
May 14 2016
Functional Food

The 5 Teas You Should Always Bring With You When You Travel

They can soothe digestion, eliminate stress, and help you sleep better!

#sleep #tea #anxiety #digestion #energy
Liz Moody
October 15 2019
Food Trends

The Best Healthy, Holiday-Flavored Treats You Can Buy Right Now

From hot chocolate cookies to pumpkin pie energy bars, we've got you covered!

#dessert #protein #drinks #grain-free #snacks
Liz Moody
December 3 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health
Food Trends
Functional Food

The 8 Best Foods For Hormone Balance, Ranked

How many are you eating daily?

#hormones
Mia Lundlin, R.N., CNP
February 3 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

5 Instant Ways To Counteract Stress When You're Feeling Overwhelmed

Do these 5 things if you need to calm down—right now.

#stress #partner #CBD
Krista Soriano
October 2 2019
Recipes

Treat Yourself Right With This Raw Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!

If you're a chocolate lover, you're going to make this one over and over.

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Pauline Hanuise
February 22 2014

9 Foods To Eat If You Want To Quit Sugar For Good

Once I shifted the focus to what I could *add* to my diet — not what was taken away — my sweet tooth was much easier to kick. Here are the foods that...

#nutrition #cravings #addiction #healthy foods #sugar
Katie Haines
August 9 2016
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

5 Easy, Healthy Dinners Start With A Can Of Pumpkin

Simple seasonal meals that can be made on a normal weekday evening.

#Paleo #easy meals #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
November 4 2019
Functional Food

The Basic Principles Of Eating Clean

Clean eating is a simple concept with big benefits. Eating clean brings awareness to where our foods come from, and is a commitment to eating foods...

#detox #healthy foods #food
Dr. Lauren Dickerson
December 15 2014