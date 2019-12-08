4350 results for
Why 2020 Will Be The Year That Wellness Dies — And What Comes Next
The wellness backlash could force the industry to make some important changes.
Spice Up Your Quinoa, South-Indian Style!
A flavorful take on the often bland grain.
7 Gloriously Green Tips For Hosting An Eco-Friendly Holiday Party
Keeping it green.
What The Whole30 Co-Founder Eats In A Day
You'll never believe what her favorite protein powder is made of.
Wave Goodbye To Meal Prep, This Is The Easiest Way To Eat Clean
Starting a fitness routine and eating clean have never been so affordable.
What I Tell My Patients To Eat To Balance Their Hormones
I have a “food first” philosophy when it comes to restoring balance. Here are the foods I recommend eating to heal from each type of hormone...
The 5 Teas You Should Always Bring With You When You Travel
They can soothe digestion, eliminate stress, and help you sleep better!
The Best Healthy, Holiday-Flavored Treats You Can Buy Right Now
From hot chocolate cookies to pumpkin pie energy bars, we've got you covered!
5-Minute Cacao & Superfood Smoothie
A superfood smoothie.
Want To Prevent Inflammation & Autoimmune Disease? Here's Where To Start
It all starts with the gut.
Common Nutrient Deficiencies In The Vegan Diet & How To Fix Them
It's easier than you think.
The 8 Best Foods For Hormone Balance, Ranked
How many are you eating daily?
5 Instant Ways To Counteract Stress When You're Feeling Overwhelmed
Do these 5 things if you need to calm down—right now.
A Cooling Cucumber Salad You'll Want To Make Again & Again
You had us at sriracha.
Treat Yourself Right With This Raw Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!
If you're a chocolate lover, you're going to make this one over and over.
9 Foods To Eat If You Want To Quit Sugar For Good
Once I shifted the focus to what I could *add* to my diet — not what was taken away — my sweet tooth was much easier to kick. Here are the foods that...
It's Oatmeal Season! Here Are 6 Easy Ways To Make It Healthy & Delicious
No. 5 is a total game-changer.
Broth-Poached Black Sesame Salmon + Bok Choy
Or try making it with chicken!
5 Easy, Healthy Dinners Start With A Can Of Pumpkin
Simple seasonal meals that can be made on a normal weekday evening.
The Basic Principles Of Eating Clean
Clean eating is a simple concept with big benefits. Eating clean brings awareness to where our foods come from, and is a commitment to eating foods...