4366 results for

Integrative Health

How I Became Vitamin D Deficient When I Was Living By The Beach

How I became vitamin D deficienct when I was living by the beach; plus, why everyone should get their levels checked regardless of sun exposure.

#supplements
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 9 2019
Beauty

Top 5 Mistakes Paleo Eaters Make

The Paleo diet movement continues to grow. I find more and more of my patients have heard about it, and some have begun shifting their diets toward...

#Paleo #healing #food
Terry Wahls, M.D.
January 17 2015
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Over 40 & Low Energy? You Might Be Overlooking This Key Cause

If you think feeling tired and rundown as you get older is something you just have to live with, think again.

#sleep #mbgsupplements #hormones #healthy aging
Shawn Radcliffe
December 27 2019

11 Natural, Science-Backed Tips To Lower Your Blood Pressure

High blood pressure has earned the name “silent killer." Sadly, it’s well deserved.

#heart disease #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 1 2015
Functional Food
Recipes

How To Save $2,000 A Year By Cooking

What would you do right now if you had extra $2000 in your pocket?

#green living #sustainability #food
Summer Rayne Oakes
November 13 2015
Home

6 Tricks To Make Your Home Feel Bright & Happy Even In The Dead Of Winter

Combat the seasonal sadness with a few quick home tweaks.

#essential oils #holiday
Kylie Sophia Fitch
November 30 2019
Travel

PSA Holiday Travelers: This Is The Dirtiest Spot In The Airport

After you touch it, beeline for the bathroom sink.

#holiday
Emma Loewe
December 21 2019
Functional Food

7 Foods To Eat To Heal Adrenal Fatigue

These superfoods deliver many of the key building blocks that your adrenals need.

#healing #nutrition #health #adrenal fatigue #healthy foods
Terry Wahls, M.D.
July 24 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR AVEENO®

How A Beauty Minimalist Gets Her Natural Glow

See how this beauty minimalist gets her radiant glow...hint: It's not just that Hawaii sun.

#Earth Day #environmentalism
Mona-Jane Hannemann
April 20 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR The Laundress
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

Better Than Coffee! Maca Hot Chocolate

I am totally in love with this vegan hot chocolate. I wanted to find a substitute for coffee, which I was enjoying a bit too much lately, and this has...

#coffee #almond milk #vegan #vegan recipes
Pauline Hanuise
August 25 2014
Functional Food
Recipes

Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Warm up with this satisfying vegan entrée, a healthy, vegetable-packed soup with a kick!

#soup #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Allison Day
January 18 2015
Functional Food

3 Tricks To Make Fall Veggies Way More Anti-Inflammatory

More anti-inflammatory and delicious? Count us in.

#inflammation #easy meals
Liz Moody
November 17 2019
Recipes

Spice Up Your Quinoa, South-Indian Style!

A flavorful take on the often bland grain.

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #quinoa
Sudhir Kandula
September 10 2014