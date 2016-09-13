4402 results for

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Add these tasty and nutritious options to your pantry, stat.

#COVID-19 #canned food
Abby Moore
April 9
How To Tell If You Have Inflammation + 5 Things To Do To Fix It: A Doctor Explains

If you're like most people, you're probably living an inflamed life.

#sleep #inflammation
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 27 2016

Coconut-Lime "Pasta" (It's Made With Veggies!)

Move over rice flour, here comes another gluten-free option for pasta lovers. Pretty, healthy, and delicious, this gluten-free "pasta" is made with...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Valentina K. Wein
January 25 2014
How To Control Blood Sugar Levels Amid COVID-19, From A Diabetes Expert

The way the body can get itself back to normal function after is amazing—and mind-body interaction is really important in achieving this.

#COVID-19 #Blood Sugar
Roy Taylor, M.D.
March 29
Your COVID Kitchen: 5 Tips For Reorganizing Your Fridge & Pantry

Our kitchens will be working overtime while we're working from home.

#COVID-19 #Spring Cleaning
Eliza Sullivan
March 24
The Ultimate Spirulina Smoothie

Thanks to the fruits and superfoods (spirulina, chlorella and chia seeds) it contains, this simple green smoothie will help you get the nutrition you...

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Pauline Hanuise
August 14 2014

Portuguese Kale & White Bean Soup

Portuguese white bean and kale soup is such a classic. It's traditionally made with linguica sausage, so it might be hard to convince purists that a...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #kale #food
The Moosewood Collective
September 19 2013
An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits

Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.

#partner #functional nutrition #vegetarian
Katie Lemons
March 13
What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?

The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.

#intermittent fasting
Eliza Sullivan
December 31 2019
Peek Inside A Natural Skin Care Studio That Feels Like Home

Plus, snag their tips on keeping up a productive (but fun) workplace.

#holistic home tour #autoimmune #skin care #joy #yoga
Emma Loewe
March 2 2018
Why I Sometimes Recommend Intermittent Fasting For Optimal Health: A Doctor Explains

How do you know whether intermittent fasting, and what kind of fasting, is right for you? The answer, according to one doctor, may lie in ancient...

#food as medicine #food how to #digestion #cleanse #detox
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 1 2016