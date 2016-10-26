5628 results for

Recipes
Wellness Trends

Innovation & Accessibility For All: Sharing The Future Of Wellness At mbg's revitalize Supper Series 2019

Guests from all walks of the wellness world gathered to talk wellness for all and innovations for the future.

#Whole30 #celebrity #mbgrevitalize #affirmations #snacks
Elizabeth Gerson
March 9 2019
Functional Food

11 Foods That'll Stop Your Sugar Craving In Its Tracks

Keep 'em on hand for when you're feeling tempted.

#food how to #healthy foods #sugar #food
Liz Moody
April 5 2017
Mental Health

'Sprouting' Is The Healthiest (And Least Expensive) Thing You Can Do For Your Brain Health

Why sprouting is a great way to support brain health, including broccoli sprouts, chia seed sprouts, and radish sprouts.

#inflammation #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
March 8 2019
Recipes
Recipes

Remember Puppy Chow? This Healthy Version Is Even Better

Need a healthy holiday party snack? We took the recipe for puppy chow and made it as nourishing as it is delicious!

#holidays #healthy recipes #snacks
Carolina Santos-Neves
October 30 2016

10 Things You Need To Know Today (July 30)

1. Dr. Seuss has a new book out!

#news #news roundup
Jason Wachob
July 30 2015
Functional Food

How To Have A Social Life When You're Avoiding Sugar, Gluten, Alcohol, Caffeine, Dairy (You Get The Idea)

How to nurture your social life when you're on a strict elimination diet, including calling restaurants ahead and giving mocktails a chance.

#allergies #inflammation
Marisel Salazar
November 10 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life
Home

This Simple Formula Is The Secret To A Magazine-Ready Home

Your houseplant envy is about to go through the roof.

#holistic home tour #plants
Emma Loewe
June 25 2017

This 8-Step Guide Will Train Your Body To Digest Wheat Properly

It's easy to blame all of our health problems on wheat. But is it wise?

#holistic healing #gluten #health
John Douillard
March 27 2017
Food Trends

8 Things To Do With Avocados That AREN’T Guacamole

Unless you’ve been hiding in a cave without access to the internet, you know that avocados are experiencing an unprecedented moment of glory.

#avocado #recipes #food
Seamus Mullen
August 13 2015

Meet The 25-Year-Old Running For Congress + Peek Into Her Impressively Green Campaign

From the mason jar she carries around on the campaign trail to the vegan food she serves up at all of her events, every aspect of Erin Schrode's...

#politics #environmentalism #green living #vegan
Emma Loewe
June 6 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

A Natural Food Chef Shares Her Secrets For Reducing Sugar Intake

Chef and blogger Phoebe Lapine found the perfect balance between health and hedonism—here's how.

#happiness #healthy recipes #coconut milk #wellness #dairy
Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2017

Veggie Summer Stir Fry With Pepitas

The past few weeks I've been inundated with fresh veggies. Whether they're from my garden, my friend's garden, or the local farm, they keep flowing...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Caitlyn Patch
August 27 2013