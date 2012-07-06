844 results for

Motivation
Routines

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #savasana #yoga
Amy Jirsa
October 17 2013
Routines

This 15-Minute Yoga Flow Will Release Months Of Tension

A practice to get more calm and clarity in your day-to-day.

#yoga poses sequence #anxiety #restorative yoga #My Why
Claire Grieve
January 8 2019

Why Your Body Might Be Holding On To Excess Weight: A Nutritionist Explains

A naturopathic nutritional therapist explains common weight loss pitfalls and shares natural solutions.

#weight loss #health #food
Keris Marsden
November 2 2016
Sex
PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 1: How To Start A Powerful Quiet Time Practice — While Still Living Your Life

Read on for Faith Hunter's go-to tips for living well.

#partner #meditation
Faith Hunter
December 21 2018
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

This Anti-Anxiety Morning Routine Is Like A Daily Dose Of Calm

Yogi Kate Van Horn shares how she stays grounded all day long.

#anxiety #partner #yoga
Kate Van Horn
December 11 2018
Healthy Weight
Food Trends

This Badass Boss Lady Uses Weed To Combat Her Gluten Sensitivity

Meet the woman behind the first healthy marijuana edibles company.

#dessert #sugar #coconut oil
Liz Moody
November 28 2017

A Lower Back Yoga Sequence From A Former NFL Linebacker

When Keith Mitchell, the former NFL linebacker turned yogi stopped by Yoga Shanti in Manhattan recently, he showed us a few moves (featured below) to...

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga
Andrea Rice
April 3 2015

How My Dog Made Me A Vegetarian

As a graduate of The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, I am well versed in hundreds of different dietary theories, from Atkins to Ayurveda. When it...

#wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods #food #tips
Meredith Flittner
March 2 2013
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Have You Heard Of Reverse Fasting? It's Better For Your Blood Sugar Than Skipping Breakfast

As an integrative medicine doctor, I've researched a lot of different wellness trends, nutrition plans, and complementary and alternative therapies....

#Blood Sugar #intermittent fasting #inflammation
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 11 2018
Spirituality

How To Wake Up To Your Divine Potential Every Single Day

What if, every time you create something, you wake up that little piece of God inside of you?

#meditation #meditation tricks #spirituality
Emily Fletcher
June 28 2015
Routines
Routines
Recipes