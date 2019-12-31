1523 results for
5 Therapist-Approved New Year's Resolutions For Couples
Give your relationship a refresh this year.
3 Voices Changing The Conversation Around Self-Care
How we think about, talk about, and do self-care is shifting—just ask these three visionaries.
Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks
"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."
New Report Reveals A Disturbing Underbelly In The Yoga Community
Only with action can we build the path forward.
How To Use Oranges To Welcome Positive Energy Into Your Life
In feng shui philosophy, the scent of oranges and orange peels can bring in happy and life-affirming yang energy. Yang energy is like the sun at high...
These Are The Best Essential Oils For Hormone Balance & PMS
Clary sage is your new best friend.
The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts & Daily Stress*
The new way I'm managing my stress at work (and it's the most effective yet).
A Spice Expert Shares The One Mistake To Avoid When Buying Cinnamon
Whether you sprinkle a bit in coffee or add a tablespoon to your baked goods, cinnamon is beloved by many.
How To Make Positive Traits Stick + A Meditation To Inspire Positivity
The key to success is repetition.
What Is Ichigo Ichie? 10 Rules Of The Japanese Way To Happiness
Remember that each moment we spend is valuable.
How Pressing Acupressure Points Is Like A Reset Button For Anxiety
It's all about releasing the emotions.
The 5 Best Fiction Books & Memoirs You Need To Read This December
A modern take on "Little Women," a sci-fi exploration of identity, and more.
7 Ways To Luxuriate In The Year's Only Pisces Full Moon
Tonight is the culmination of whatever you manifested during the March 6, 2019, new moon...
Postpartum Can Feel Overwhelming & A New Brand Wants To Change That
"After the birth of my first child, I could not believe how completely blindsided I was."
9 Small Choices That'll Make Every Day Happier
“Happiness is not ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” -The Dalai Lama
Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This August
A long-awaited book of essays, a novel about female friendship, a shockingly honest memoir about marriage, and more!
Serena Williams' Statement-Making Outfit Is A Nod To New Moms Everywhere
Round of applause.
6 Things You Didn't Know About Gut Health & Probiotics
Here are six helpful, research-backed probiotic facts that will help us all get the most out of these beneficial bacteria.
This New Wellness Community Was Built With Mental Health In Mind
Columbus has a new wellness destination.
You're One Face Mask Away From Dewy, Refreshed & Revived Skin
It's designed to ready your skin for spring.