785 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

Hatch A Batch Of Spooky Avo Spider Eggs Just In Time For Halloween

These savory, healthy Halloween snacks put the treat in Trick-or-Treat!

#Paleo #partner #fats #protein #vegetarian
Krista Soriano
October 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

These 6 Ingredients Make Up The Perfect Ayurvedic Drink

This is the perfect winter tonic to cozy up with!

#Ayurveda #turmeric
mindbodygreen
January 30 2018
Functional Food

Can't Have Caffeine But Getting Bulletproof Coffee FOMO? Try These Instead

Try these drinks for some bulletproof benefits minus the caffeine.

#caffeine #fats #coffee #functional recipes #drinks
Elizabeth Gerson
February 18 2019
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Pukka Herbs

The Best Herbal Teas For Every Ailment, From Anxiety To Bloating To Inflammation

Whether you're looking to energize and invigorate your body, soothe your mind, or get your glow on, herbs can have a powerful impact.

#anxiety #bloating #healing #tea #happiness
mindbodygreen
October 2 2017
Functional Food
Recipes

This Hot Chocolate Oatmeal Has An Anti-Inflammatory Secret Ingredient

It's also gluten-free, vegan, and super delicious.

#inflammation #breakfast
Liz Moody
December 26 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR The Laundress
PAID CONTENT FOR Maple from Canada

Turmeric-Spiked Candied Maple Pecans Are The Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Holiday Treat

The perfect refined-sugar-free maple recipe for the holidays.

#snacks #holiday #sugar-free
mindbodygreen
December 15 2017
Functional Food

10 Genius Ways To Add More Turmeric To Your Life

So, you bought some fresh turmeric. Here's how to use it all up.

#food as medicine #turmeric #healthy foods #food
Stephanie Weaver
July 21 2016
Integrative Health

How You Should Stock Your Medicine Cabinet In The Midst Of COVID-19

While there's no treatment for COVID-19, many of these can help manage symptoms.

#COVID-19 #sleep #inflammation #immunity
Abby Moore
March 17

A Turmeric Hot Toddy To Shrug Off The Winter Chill

Cough medicine is overrated; try this instead.

#functionalrecipes #cold #turmeric #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 22 2017
Functional Food

The Secret To Making Everything You Cook Healthier & Way More Delicious

Trick everyone into thinking you're a professional chef in less than five minutes.

#inflammation #vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
September 10 2019
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Glow Pops
Recipes

6 Immune-Supporting Soups For When Comfort Food Is All You Want

For those chilly days when a bowl of soup is all you want.

#soup #turmeric #vegan #superfoods #ketogenic
Sarah Regan
January 14
Travel
Recipes

An Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Breakfast Bowl

Because we all need more turmeric in our lives.

#recipes #healthy recipes #turmeric #breakfast #food
Julie Montagu
August 4 2016