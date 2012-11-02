785 results for

Functional Food
Wellness Trends

Healthy Ways To Navigate Your Holiday Party's Bar (10 Wellness Experts Weigh In)

Biodynamic sangria should be on every holiday party menu.

#alcohol #holidays
Emma Loewe
December 13 2016
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes

The 9 Best Healthy Comfort Food Recipes To Nourish Your Body And Soul

Your belly might need a little love right now.

#recipes #healthy recipes
Liz Moody
November 11 2016

3 All-Natural, DIY Recipes For Beautiful Red Lipstick

Wearing lipstick can make a woman feel bold, smart, sexy, and powerful. When you walk into a store, you'll find every shade of the rainbow and then...

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #cosmetics
Sasha Brown
January 5 2016
Functional Food

11 Detox Juice Recipes To Drink Yourself Clean

Juice can be a healthy—and delicious—way to start your day.

#drinks #cleanse
Emily Holmes
April 21 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress

A Holistic Sleep Reset To Set You Up For More Energy This Spring

Holistic tips for maximizing sleep? Count us in!

#sleep #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
March 12 2018
Functional Food
Food Trends

Should Even Vegans Be Drinking Bone Broth?

Warning: This liquid gold elixir might just rock your world.

#Paleo #recipes #food as medicine #vegan #editor's pick
Liz Moody
September 14 2016
Beauty
Beauty

9 Holistic Acne Remedies You Can Find At Home For Clear Skin

Ahead, find nine DIY acne spot treatments you can find in your pantry or fridge. 

#acne #skin care #inflammation
Andrea Jordan
November 18 2013
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

What I Tell My Patients To Eat For Liver Health

A doctor's favorite detoxifying, liver-lovin’ foods.

#nutrition #health #detox #healthy foods
Frank Lipman, M.D.
August 22 2016
Food Trends

We Tasted The Next Superfood (It's Not What You Think)

Move over, turmeric. There's a new superfood: moringa.

#Herbs #superfoods
Emma Loewe
October 20 2015
Functional Food

Fight the Flu With These 4 Herbs

We're in the middle of a very aggressive flu season.

#Herbs #healing #turmeric #spices #flu
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
January 16 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays

Slow down and savor the moment, the holidays will be over before you know it!

#stress #turmeric #holiday
mindbodygreen
December 21 2017