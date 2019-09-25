974 results for
Cult-Favorite Snack Brand Founders Are Hoping To Make Over The Meat Industry
They're making it easier to find regeneratively grown meat in your local grocer.
Taco Bell Will Start Serving Cage-Free Eggs At All Of Its Locations
The corporation plans to exclusively serve cage-free eggs at all of its 6,000 U.S. locations by the end of 2016.
5 Reusable Straws Perfect For A Plastic-Free Summer
Do you feel it? That's the plastic straw resistance in the air.
Elle Macpherson's Secrets To Looking Good & Feeling Great At Any Age
It’s hard not to have a wellness woman crush on Elle Macpherson. The 51-year-old beauty glows without a hint of makeup. She’s been strong before it...
Take A Peek At Target's Ambitious New Climate Goals
The retailer made a big announcement this week.
Turn Any Room Into A Cozy Boudoir With These French Design Hacks
The French are all about those cozy, minimalist vibes.
This Is The City Where People Get The Most Exercise
They also have the highest well-being.
21 New Books That Will Change The Way You Look At Food
Sink your teeth into these books this winter.
Ashley Graham's Trick For Naturally Fuller Lips (With No Lip Products!)
If there's one overarching beauty trend to come out of quarantine, perhaps it's embracing multipurpose looks.
These Bike Share Innovations Are Changing The Way We Travel
It's easier than ever to get around on two wheels.
The Food Trend Everyone's Talking About: A Nutritionist Explains
It's packed with veggies, spices, healthy omega-3s—and best of all, you won't even have to turn on the oven to make it.
What Is Micro-Cheating? Inside The Dating Trend Everyone Is Talking About
It may be a problem, but it doesn't have to destroy your relationship.
This Sustainable Food Trend Is Catching On
Being in the clean plate club is officially cool.
Feeling Burnt Out? 6 Ways To Treat Yourself Right Now
Treat yo'self to better health.
The Athleisure Trend Freeing Every Yogi From Their Winter Rut
You'll almost forget that it's 25 degrees outside and snowing.
Why You Should Be Eating More Dates + A Cashew-Date Milk Recipe
We can't get enough dates.
What's Really Driving People To Try The Sobriety Trend?
It really has to do with the question, "Do I have a vision for my life?"
Cryotherapy: The Risks, Benefits & Facts Everyone Should Know
Turns out there's not much research on it.
What To Look For In The Beginning Of A Relationship To Know If It’ll Last
How happy are you, really?
5 Things You Need To Know Today (March 20, 2018)
Including how citizen scientists are solving one of the sky's biggest mysteries.