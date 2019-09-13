20979 results for

Spirituality

7 Ways To Luxuriate In The Year's Only Pisces Full Moon

Tonight is the culmination of whatever you manifested during the March 6, 2019, new moon...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 13 2019
Personal Growth

3 Beliefs You Need To Attract Love

Attracting the kind of love you want requires a few core beliefs.

#love #relationships #marriage
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 3 2016
Functional Food

SIBO Was Destroying My Gut. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

What you need to know about the super-common, oft-overlooked ailment.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Phoebe Lapine
January 30 2019
Spirituality

The 5 Koshas Helped Fuel My Spiritual Evolution — Here's How They Can Help You

All five of the koshas are activated whenever you do asana.

#yoga
Seane Corn
September 6 2019
Nature

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 4, 2018)

Top wellness news today, including goats liking happy humans, the controversy surrounding hospital bills, and an injection that could clear acne.

#news #acne #skin care #news roundup #toxins at home
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 4 2018

How Yoga Can Help Heal & Prevent Knee Pain

Your knee is amazing! It's an incredible piece of engineering, structured as a "pivotal hinge joint." This means it not only swings back and forth,...

#healing #pain #relaxation #wellness #yoga
Michael Taylor
March 27 2014
Change-Makers

The Gas Station Of The Future Has An Eco-Friendly Wellness Twist

Let's be real: Gas stations and convenience stores are typically where wellness goes to die. The Goods Mart wants to change that.

#news #environmentalism #organic food #snacks #kombucha
Emma Loewe
April 21 2018
Spirituality
Meditation

3 Simple Steps To Get The Body You've Always Wanted

Good health is the number one reason I work out, but I also want to look like someone who is fit. As a health coach, personal trainer and...

#how to lose weight #fitness #training how to #training
Angela Shurina
August 28 2015
Meditation
Routines

3 Barre Exercises To Increase Blood Flow While Working At A Desk

Try your hand at these Barre-inspired exercises designed to help you move while at your desk.

#stress #flexibility #inflammation #digestion #longevity
Jessica Diaz
February 22 2018
Wellness Trends
Women's Health

Why Nailing A Yoga Pose Is The Last Thing You Should Strive For

Whether you want to lose weight, get a promotion, or have the ability to be an inspiring manager, hard work isn't always the answer.

#yoga
Michael Taylor
August 1 2016
Sex
Functional Food
Integrative Health