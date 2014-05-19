21545 results for
17 Ways To Make Sure You're Stretching The Right Way
I like being flexible and it's taken me a long time to get flexible. I'm still working on improving it. From someone who's spent a lot of time...
9 Books To Inspire You To Create The Happiness You Deserve
Struggling to find the courage to leave that snuggly comfort zone? Maybe you have a goal you’ve wanted to tick off your bucket list for a while, but...
These Pantry-Stocking Tips Will Save You Hundreds Of Dollars On Groceries
The trick is figuring out what you'll actually USE.
The Oft-Forgotten Area Of Your Life That Needs Decluttering & How To Do It
Free up time in your schedule fast.
How To Get A Full-Body Workout In Just 10 Minutes
Yes, it really is possible.
Daylight Saving Time Is Ending: Here's How To Help Your Body Adjust So You're Not Tired All The Time
Because one hour IS enough to upset your internal clock.
5 Tips To Treating & Preventing Shin Splints
That sharp pain in the front of your shin. The sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach. The instant realization that the next few weeks will be...
Need Dinner Inspo? This Nightshade-Free Chili Is Anything But Bland
This is not your ordinary bland "white chili."
Are Pushups The One Exercise You Should Be Doing Every Day?
Plus, how to actually do 'em correctly.
The 21-Day Action Plan For More Meaningful Connections
Doing These 21 Things Creates Deeper & More Meaningful Relationships
Sleep Patterns May Help Identify Early Signs Of Alzheimer's Disease
Here's the latest research on the connection between sleep quality and Alzheimer's.
This Hip-Opening Pose Will Help You Release Stress & Anxiety
Time to let go.
Glow On: The Best Natural Healthy Aging Tips For People In Their 30s
Your 30s can actually be a really good skin time—here's how.
UGH! How To Get Over Someone Else's Crazy Behavior
Here are some ways that you can stop letting someone else's behavior ruin your life.
I Tracked My Dating Life On A Spreadsheet For 3 Months & The Results Were Mind-Blowing
A little logic goes a long way.
Some Veggies Are Better At Preventing Cancer Than Others—Here Are The Ones To Put On Your Plate Today
Like we needed another reason to eat sweet potatoes.
Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help
It seems it's time to get on the mat.
The Top Skin Care Tips For Those In Their 20s (You Can Thank Us Later)
Beauty experts share advice on how to take care of your skin at every age.
Today's New Moon Is One Of 2019's Luckiest Moments For Relationships
The urge to merge will be strong all week long.
This Day-By-Day Home-Cleaning Checklist Is Going To Change Your Week
Your home will definitely thank you.