How To Tell If You Have Low Stomach Acid (And Why It's Important)
If you're anemic or have acne or digestive problems—this is for you!
The Sugar-Anxiety Connection You Need To Know About
Is sugar making you anxious and depressed?
Why You Should Add Masturbation To Your Morning (Or Evening) Routine
Here are a few of the major reasons you should be getting down with yourself more often.
5 Days Of Healthy Meals: Inflammation-Taming Turmeric Soup Edition
A week of healthy meals, sorted.
The Chef At The World's Best Restaurant Wants You To Add This Gut-Healing Superfood To All Of Your Meals
It's the secret to mega flavor.
Olivia Wilde Shares How She Finally Got Rid Of Her Hormonal Acne — For Good
Plus, how she fights inflammation in her daily life.
Is Microneedling Something You Should Actually Do On Your Own? Experts Weigh In
If you don't know what you're doing, it can be dangerous.
How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness
Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...
Enjoy The Flavors Of Fall With This Healthy Olive Oil Walnut Spice Cake
It's positively decadent!
I’m A Holistic Health Coach Who Smoked, Drank & Did Drugs: Here’s What Finally Made Me Change My Life
The night I did cocaine in a stairwell, I was a few months into my certification as a holistic health coach. I was going to help women become their...
Aquafaba: The Magical Vegan Ingredient You've Probably Been Throwing Out
You've probably been throwing it out this whole time.
Gut Trouble? Here's A 1-Day Detox To Get Your Digestion Back On Track
How to reset your gut in one day, including fermented foods, a 16-hour fast, and plenty of exercise and self-care.
Your Definitive Guide To Boosting Vitamin D
It's winter. Are you getting enough vitamin D?
These Unexpected Foods Are Making You Look & Feel 10 Years Older
Plus, the best anti-aging foods!
Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October
From CBD to the Vanderbilts, get ready to read this month.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including an under-the-radar food allergy, why it's never too late to start exercising, and the reason...
5 Signs Your Friends With Benefits Relationship Isn't Working
An FWB is a sexual partner who wants gratification without strings attached. To be clear, these two people aren’t dating, going to dinner, or meeting...
What Does It Really Mean To Have Mindful Sex?
"Mindful sex is a journey of exploration."
Why Minimalism Was The Answer To My Anxiety
Could minimalism be the answer to your anxiety?
How Dirt Keeps Your Kids Happy & Healthy: A Pediatrician Explains
Most non-farmers — which is to say, almost all of us — think of soil as being utterly irrelevant. But we couldn’t be more wrong.