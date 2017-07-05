13469 results for

Integrative Health
Sex

Why You Should Add Masturbation To Your Morning (Or Evening) Routine

Here are a few of the major reasons you should be getting down with yourself more often.

#orgasm #body positivity #libido
Sarah Williams
September 26 2015
Recipes
Functional Food
Food Trends
Beauty

Is Microneedling Something You Should Actually Do On Your Own? Experts Weigh In

If you don't know what you're doing, it can be dangerous.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
December 4 2018
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016
Recipes
Personal Growth

I’m A Holistic Health Coach Who Smoked, Drank & Did Drugs: Here’s What Finally Made Me Change My Life

The night I did cocaine in a stairwell, I was a few months into my certification as a holistic health coach. I was going to help women become their...

#alcohol #sobriety #personal growth #health
Caitlin Padgett
September 29 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health

Gut Trouble? Here's A 1-Day Detox To Get Your Digestion Back On Track

How to reset your gut in one day, including fermented foods, a 16-hour fast, and plenty of exercise and self-care.

#gut health #digestion #cleanse #microbiome
Amy Shah, M.D.
November 26 2018

Your Definitive Guide To Boosting Vitamin D

It's winter. Are you getting enough vitamin D?

#Vitamin D #functional medicine #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 10 2017
Functional Food
Personal Growth

Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October

From CBD to the Vanderbilts, get ready to read this month.

#CBD #hormones #inflammation #Well Read #yoga
Liz Moody
October 4 2018
Personal Growth

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 8, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including an under-the-radar food allergy, why it's never too late to start exercising, and the reason...

#allergies #body positivity #longevity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
November 8 2017
Love

5 Signs Your Friends With Benefits Relationship Isn't Working

An FWB is a sexual partner who wants gratification without strings attached. To be clear, these two people aren’t dating, going to dinner, or meeting...

#friendship #single life #dating #libido
Monica Parikh
December 4 2015
Meditation

What Does It Really Mean To Have Mindful Sex?

"Mindful sex is a journey of exploration."

#empowerment #dating
Yael Shy
November 7 2017
Mental Health

Why Minimalism Was The Answer To My Anxiety

Could minimalism be the answer to your anxiety?

#anxiety #minimalism
Hanna Pumfrey
June 22 2017
Parenting

How Dirt Keeps Your Kids Happy & Healthy: A Pediatrician Explains

Most non-farmers — which is to say, almost all of us — think of soil as being utterly irrelevant. But we couldn’t be more wrong.

#outdoors #nature #parenting advice #health #green living
Maya Shetreat-Klein, M.D.
January 21 2016