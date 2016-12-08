13469 results for

Cuffing Versus Coupling: What Does It Mean For Relationships?

Your attachment style in part is about how closely you attached to your parents and predicts similarly how you will attach to romantic partners in the...

#relationships #happiness #sex #personal growth #dating
Diane Strachowski, EdD
December 8 2016
Spirituality
Recipes

Get Your Mushrooms In & Keep Your Brain Sharp With This Salad Recipe

It also improves digestion and calms the nervous system!

#superfoods
Caroline Muggia
March 19 2019

This Guided Meditation Will Help You Manifest Wealth

Do you feel embarrassed when you don't have "enough" money? Do you feel guilty when you have more money than your friends? What is the perfect amount...

#manifestation #visualization
Emily Fletcher
September 28 2015
Recipes
Integrative Health
Outdoors

6 Companies Sticking Up For Nature In A Big Way

They're making the great outdoors great again.

#politics #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
February 7 2019
Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Muir Glen

THE Pantry Staple Chefs Rely On For Easy, Delicious Weeknight Meals

That missing ingredient in your hearty winter stews.

#organic food #easy meals
mindbodygreen
January 14 2018
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

We spoke with a "spice expert" on how supplementation can curb symptoms of PMS.

#supplements #healthy period #turmeric
Christina Coughlin
January 12
Food Trends
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

The One Wellness “Trend” That Was Totally Worth Years Of Experimenting

Solaray®’s new Mycrobiome® Probiotic line is this dietitian's go-to.

#partner #probiotics
Cassandra Bodzak
December 14 2018
Beauty

Why Your pH Level Is The Key To Lit-From-Within Skin

A key to creating healthy, glowing skin is to bring your skin's pH back into balance.

#green beauty #wellness #green living
Debra Haugen
December 3 2016

How To Predict A Heart Attack By Looking At Your Earlobes

It's a crazy, research-backed correlation.

#heart disease #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 8 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

The Truth About America's Smoothie Obsession

A profile on smoothie-loving Americans: why they drink smoothies, ingredient trends, and how to shake things up with your next blend.

#smoothie #nutrition #partner #healthy recipes #smoothies
mindbodygreen
June 27 2016
Sex

When It Comes To Sex, How Much DOES Size Matter?

Here's how much size really matters when it comes to great sex. (And what to do if you find that bigger IS better.)

#libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
December 2 2016
Women's Health

What Should You Wear Under Your Yoga Pants? An OB/GYN Explains

Read this the next time you have the urge to go commando.

#yoga #candida
Leigh Weingus
December 2 2016
Food Trends

Does The GOLO Diet Work? Here's What A Functional Medicine Doctor Thinks

The GOLO diet combines a meal plan with their supplement, Release.

#news #Blood Sugar #digestion
Sarah Regan
January 8