20979 results for
10 Ways to Clear Your Fear in Your Career
Imagine doing what you love every day of your life, for a living.
Why You’re Still Attracting Unavailable Partners (And How To Stop)
These are some of the most potent ways to break the cycle of choosing unavailable partners, so you can finally attract real, deep, devoted love.
10 Key Metrics You Should be Tracking as a Yoga Teacher
There are many aspects to your business as a yoga teacher.
Q & A With Miracle Mistress Gabrielle Bernstein
As a woman working in the field of health and wellness, you often come across healers and practitioners of all sorts in the space, but no one does it...
Why I'm Excited To Turn 40
In a little over a month, I will officially hit the big 4-0! So many people dread these major birthdays, but I am actually looking forward to what the...
Why I Went On A Yoga Retreat For Women Of Color
A few months ago, I decided to attend the Yoga Retreat for Women of Color at Kripalu, a health center in the Berkshires, Massachusetts.
Why Hypnosis Might Just Change Your Life
Plain and simple, hypnosis can interrupt our habits and give us the space to make change.
The Best Way To Ignite Passion In Your Relationship
One of the keys to keeping romance alive is mastering the art of closeness and distance. It's a dance that's not easy to do, but is essential if you...
10 Reasons Why You Should Travel
If you needed convincing, here are some great reasons to travel.
8 Reasons to Exercise for Near-Instant Gratification
It’s no secret that exercise can help you live longer by lessening your risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. You would think this...
How To Set Boundaries (Even If You Think You Can't)
Leaving my marriage and whole-heartedly deciding not to return felt like what I imagine it might feel like to leave a cult.
Why You Should Ditch Dairy for Better Health
There's a good chance that dairy is robbing you of better health.
Tap Your Way To Less Stress With This Quick EFT Sequence
How tapping works and exactly how to do it.
Why Hospital Food Is An Embarrassment + What We Can Do About It
Why are hospitals serving processed foods?
The Internal Shift That Will Help You Create Miracles
Dwelling in possibility is the magic key to doing anything, being anything, or healing any part of your life — if you believe it.
Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping
100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.
How To Naturally Manage Dry & Inflamed Scalp Psoriasis
It is possible to naturally treat psoriasis.
Why Giving Up My Cell Phone For 44 Days Changed My Life
I wanted to disconnect from the overwhelming insistence of technology.
How To Trust That The Universe Will Give You Exactly What You Need
Find your best life.
7 Secrets Of Becoming A Successful Yoga Teacher
The greatest gifts you can give to your students.