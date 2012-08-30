20979 results for
5 Reasons to Practice Hot Yoga
Why is it becoming so popular?
How I Stopped Trying To Be Perfect And Overcame My Eating Disorder
I had stopped listening to my body’s natural hunger signals for so long that I had to completely re-learn how to eat properly.
Why Marrying Myself Was The Best Move I Ever Made
I decided that it was time to make a commitment to me.
Joe Cross: Life After Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead
We were thrilled to catch up with Joe and learn about his adventures in healthy living.
3 Things Yoga Is NOT
Of all the things I would describe as delicious I never imagined a yoga studio would be one of them.
6 Tips To Naturally Reduce Cellulite
You can't get rid of this common condition, but you can reduce it naturally.
What Does 'Doing Yoga' Really Mean?
Understanding the difference between your physical and spiritual practices.
6 Simple Things You Can Do In 2013 To Optimize Your Health
Want to get healthier this year? Start with these six easy steps.
Every Question You Ever Had About Going Gluten-Free — Answered
Including the best gluten-free foods, hidden sources of gluten, who benefits from a gluten-free diet, and more.
A 2-Minute Exercise That Will Change Your Life & Help You Lose Weight
Did you know that you can visualize your way to health? Even success?
Constipation: The Ayurvedic Perspective
Ah, constipation, a lovely topic, I know. Too much information for some, but constipation is no joke. Healthy elimination is extremely important to...
5 High-Protein Breakfasts To Power You Through The Season
Avoid snacking later on with these protein-rich breakfasts.
Why It's Time To Start Drinking Wild Herbs & Medicinal Plants
Why it's time to start drinking your superfoods.
5 Foods To Eat To Boost Your Fertility
Digestion and nutrition play a key role in just about every aspect of our health — including fertility. Dr. Jamie Grifo of the NYU Fertility Center...
10 New Year's Resolutions For The Soul
In order for the outward manifestations to materialize in our life, our inner being needs some priming.
6 Yoga Poses To Do With Your Kids
Sharing yoga with your child gives them the gift of being active.
Herbs for All Stages of Pregnancy
Yes, herbs that will even help ease morning sickness.
3 Myths About Spirituality That May Be Hurting You
The first person I ever knew who had her own guru in India was a woman named Shakti. She wore brilliant-colored, filmy clothes, exotic bracelets and...
Here's How A Nutritionist Eats
Ever wonder what the food philosophy of a nutritionist is?
7 Things Parents Should Tell Their Kids Every Day
There are many ways to say “I love you” to your children, without actually uttering those three small-but-mighty words. Below are my seven favorite...