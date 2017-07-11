13469 results for

Mental Health
Integrative Health

Here's How Long It Actually Takes To Heal Your Gut

Plus, what the autoimmune-inflammation spectrum has to do with it.

#gut health #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 10 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR EVEN® Hotels

This Is The Year Of Wellness & Conscious Drinking. Here's Why

2017 is the year sobriety goes mainstream.

#alcohol #partner
mindbodygreen
January 31 2017
Recovery

I Quit Exercise & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why

It changed my life in the best way possible.

#empowerment #yoga
Christina Larson
June 11 2017
Personal Growth
Functional Food
Sex

Why Too Much Pressure To Have Sex In A Marriage Has The Opposite Effect

I learned how to have a new kind of sex that works for women by dropping all my expectations about the progression of sex and experimenting with...

#marriage #dating #libido
Bez Stone
June 9 2017
Home

Is This 3-Step Closet-Clearing Routine The New Kondo?

Time to give your closet a (sustainable) detox.

#minimalism #environmentalism
Catherine Claire
July 7 2017
Food Trends

The ONE Food Group That Can Improve Your Health + The Health Of The Environment

There's an underappreciated food group that has a relatively tiny carbon footprint and is highly nutritious and rich in protein and essential...

#environmentalism #sustainability #food
Food Tank
February 15 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR HUM Nutrition

The Only Products That Help My Tired Skin And Under Eyes

Shop products that actually help decrease under eye circles and leave skin feeling soft and supple.

#supplements #partner #skin care
Amy Chang
September 12 2018
Motivation
Off-the-Grid
PAID CONTENT FOR NOW

These Are The Best Adaptogens for Women's Health & Balancing Stress

These adaptogens will help you adjust to life's daily demands.

#Herbs #supplements
mindbodygreen
April 12 2018
Sex

Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Cuckolding

Your sexual preferences can always evolve—even if you've been married for 30 years. Here's how to make sure they enrich your relationship rather than...

#marriage #dating #libido
Ashley Uzer, MBA
January 20 2017
Personal Growth

The 10 Fitness Studios Celebrities Love

Want to sweat with Taylor Swift's squad? Read this.

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Gabrielle Frank
February 11 2016
Recipes
Personal Growth

I'm Not An Alcoholic, But Here's How I Knew I Needed To Stop Drinking

No, I'm not a recovering alcoholic. No, I haven’t adopted any radical diets that dictate abstinence, or discovered religion. It’s simply that I...

#alcohol #happiness #addiction #health
Annie Grace
April 21 2016
Change-Makers