3 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About Inversions

Whatever you do, don't use that wall.

#yoga poses #yoga
Caley Alyssa
October 27 2016
Spirituality

Monthly Horoscope: Your Complete Astrological Forecast For October

Cooperation or conflict? Your October monthly horoscope arrives with a heaping helping of both.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 1 2018
Women's Health

Period Problems? These 4 Nutrients Will Help

"Traditional physicians will prescribe pain medicine and birth control pills to ease the pain, but I like to opt for a more natural approach."

#supplements #fats #hormones
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
July 28 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 28, 2017)

All the wellness new for today, including Angelina Jolie's diagnosis, the dropping price of avocados, and why playing video games may actually be a...

#news #avocado #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
July 28 2017
Recipes

Not Drinking? This "Pinot" Juice Recipe Mimics A Gusty Red Wine

The biggest challenge for a wine lover is to find a decent substitute for red wine.

#alcohol #drinks #vegetarian
Fiona Beckett
December 30 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

Blogger Rachel Mansfield's 3 Most Surprising Health Hacks

You'll never guess what Rachel Mansfield swears by for her shiny hair.

#supplements #happiness #wellness #health #healthy foods
Rachel Mansfield
July 26 2017
Healthy Weight

Science Explains Why It's So Hard To Eat Carbs In Moderation

Do we have to take an all-or-nothing approach when it comes to carbs?

#news #health #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 25 2017
Functional Food

If You Have Anxiety, Stop Drinking This ASAP

It's not coffee, but you probably drink it daily.

#anxiety
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
December 1 2017
Functional Food
Climate Change

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 24, 2018)

This might be why it's so hard to quit sugar.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
September 24 2018
Functional Food
Change-Makers

Eco-Friendly Wrapping That May Just Outshine The Gift Inside

Wrap your gifts up in a way that inspires childlike excitement and projects dreamy vibes onto your Christmas tree or menorah.

#holidays #green living #sustainability
Emma Loewe
December 21 2016
Beauty
Recipes

This Easy Dinner For 2 Has A Secret Gut-Healing Ingredient

Double it and your healthy lunch for the week is DONE.

#gut health #probiotics
Liz Moody
January 13 2018
Travel
Food Trends

6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 1)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the right way to say I'm sorry, the latest EWG research, and why we should embrace messiness.

#news roundup
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 1 2017