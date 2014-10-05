21545 results for
Why You're Not Treating Yourself Kindly + How To Start
Four common myths about compassion that might be holding you back from a better life.
5 Rules I Followed To Lose 145 Pounds + Keep It Off
Growing up I was always a skinny kid and I assumed I would stay that way. Turns out that as an adult, sitting on your butt at work all day, while...
This Is Your Brain On Sugar: A Neuroscientist Explains
Did you quit sugar yet?
The Flourless, Sugar-Free Cookies This Yogi Brings To Every Holiday Party
With no refined sugar, gluten, or dairy, these spice-filled cookies will become your go-to dessert for every holiday party.
5 Signs Your Work Is Messing Up Your Love Life
Ever started a fight with your partner after a bad day at work?
7 Hard Truths Everyone Needs To Know About Their Beauty Products
Have you ever found yourself browsing the beauty section of a natural store all excited to start using healthier products, but you ended up feeling...
What I Didn't Tell My Young Student About My Dream Life
Last week, a young, new student asked me out to lunch. We met at my favorite local restaurant, which happened to be her favorite as well. She just...
How I Made My Way From Strict Vegetarianism All The Way Back To Chicken
For the last six years I've prided myself in being vegetarian. It all started as a New Year’s resolution back in 2008. Every year I set goals for...
Astrology 101: How To Discover Your Past Lives & Find Your True Purpose
What’s your life purpose? In your birth chart, the lunar nodes—known as the north node and south node—hold the keys to your destiny and ultimate life...
I Found True Love Online (Here's How You Can, Too!)
I signed up for online dating in 2008 after a not-so-subtle suggestion from my mother, who was tired watching me date Mr. Wrong.
How to Reconnect with Your Inner Child
If I ask you how you live, what’s the first word or phrase that comes to your mind?
Crunched for Time? 4 Poses You Can Do Everyday
There are days when there simply isn’t time for a complete practice, or the body craves rest.
"Paleo Breath" & Other Things You Didn't Know About Oral Health
With our culture's recent emphasis on health and wellness, it seems many of us are searching for the perfect diet, the perfect exercise routine, the...
How to Practice Mindfulness In Your Everyday Life
Namaste.
Get Ready To Sweat! A 20-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere
High-intensity interval training elevates your heart rate, works your explosive type-2 muscle fibers and is proven to be the fastest way to burn...
Sleep-Deprivation Is ACTUALLY Ruining Your Life: Here's How To Fix It
From your skin to your job to your relationships, sleep affects everything. But these days, more of us are sleep-deprived than not. It's such a big...
Here's What Really Goes On Inside The Olympic Village
Straight from the Olympians themselves.
5 Ways To Deal With Unexpected Change
What is changing in your life right now? Is it a sudden change having to do with a happy milestone? Or was there a call in the middle of the night, an...
7 Gains + 7 Losses Once Yoga Comes Into Your Life
Yoga is a never ending education.
10 Beliefs That Could Be Keeping You From True Love
People are complicated. Relationships are muddy. If you unknowingly cling to Hollywood fairy tales about love, you'll likely make bad choices, and you...