21545 results for

Personal Growth

Why You're Not Treating Yourself Kindly + How To Start

Four common myths about compassion that might be holding you back from a better life.

#happiness #self-awareness #compassion #inspiration #self-acceptance
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 5 2014

5 Rules I Followed To Lose 145 Pounds + Keep It Off

Growing up I was always a skinny kid and I assumed I would stay that way. Turns out that as an adult, sitting on your butt at work all day, while...

#how to lose weight #wellness #body image
Brenda Johnston
November 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Simply Organic

The Flourless, Sugar-Free Cookies This Yogi Brings To Every Holiday Party

With no refined sugar, gluten, or dairy, these spice-filled cookies will become your go-to dessert for every holiday party.

#holidays #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Jordan Younger
December 15 2016
Love

5 Signs Your Work Is Messing Up Your Love Life

Ever started a fight with your partner after a bad day at work?

#relationships #work #self-awareness
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
June 17 2015

7 Hard Truths Everyone Needs To Know About Their Beauty Products

Have you ever found yourself browsing the beauty section of a natural store all excited to start using healthier products, but you ended up feeling...

#toxic #beauty #environmentalism #skin #cosmetics
Kristen Arnett
June 3 2014

What I Didn't Tell My Young Student About My Dream Life

Last week, a young, new student asked me out to lunch. We met at my favorite local restaurant, which happened to be her favorite as well. She just...

#relationships #pain #confidence #wellness #personal growth
Rebecca Butler
April 7 2013

How I Made My Way From Strict Vegetarianism All The Way Back To Chicken

For the last six years I've prided myself in being vegetarian. It all started as a New Year’s resolution back in 2008. Every year I set goals for...

#Paleo #wellness #personal growth #vegetarian #healthy foods
Stephanie Ring
April 16 2014
Spirituality

Astrology 101: How To Discover Your Past Lives & Find Your True Purpose

​What’s your life purpose? In your birth chart, the lunar nodes—known as the north node and south node—hold the keys to your destiny and ultimate life...

#personal growth #self-awareness #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
June 30 2017
Love

I Found True Love Online (Here's How You Can, Too!)

I signed up for online dating in 2008 after a not-so-subtle suggestion from my mother, who was tired watching me date Mr. Wrong.

#love #relationships #personal growth #communication
Katherine Smith
September 12 2014
Personal Growth

How to Reconnect with Your Inner Child

If I ask you how you live, what’s the first word or phrase that comes to your mind?

#Goodness #happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #creativity
Alison Ottaway
July 23 2012
Routines

Crunched for Time? 4 Poses You Can Do Everyday

There are days when there simply isn’t time for a complete practice, or the body craves rest.

#breathing #fitness #personal growth #yoga
Sara Courter
December 9 2012

"Paleo Breath" & Other Things You Didn't Know About Oral Health

With our culture's recent emphasis on health and wellness, it seems many of us are searching for the perfect diet, the perfect exercise routine, the...

#Paleo #study #inflammation #wellness
Frank Andolino, DDS, GPR
March 5 2015
Meditation

Get Ready To Sweat! A 20-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

High-intensity interval training elevates your heart rate, works your explosive type-2 muscle fibers and is proven to be the fastest way to burn...

#training advice #fitness #training #fitness sequence
Todd McCullough
June 22 2015

Sleep-Deprivation Is ACTUALLY Ruining Your Life: Here's How To Fix It

From your skin to your job to your relationships, sleep affects everything. But these days, more of us are sleep-deprived than not. It's such a big...

#sleep #productivity #happiness #how to lose weight #mind body connection
Debbie Hampton
August 12 2015

Here's What Really Goes On Inside The Olympic Village

Straight from the Olympians themselves.

#olympics
Leigh Weingus
August 15 2016

5 Ways To Deal With Unexpected Change

What is changing in your life right now? Is it a sudden change having to do with a happy milestone? Or was there a call in the middle of the night, an...

#healing #happiness #fitness #change #wellness
Alena Gerst, LCSW
July 7 2014
Spirituality

10 Beliefs That Could Be Keeping You From True Love

People are complicated. Relationships are muddy. If you unknowingly cling to Hollywood fairy tales about love, you'll likely make bad choices, and you...

#relationships #happiness #abundance #personal growth #spirituality
Monica Parikh
November 5 2015