How Tonight's Leo New Moon Can Boost Your Confidence + Awaken Creative Genius Within

Here are a few star-powered tips for making the most of this year's Leo new moon:

The AstroTwins
August 2 2016

Positive Thinking Not Getting You What You Want? Try This Instead

"Rather than the nonstop effort of positive thinking, here are four easy, pragmatic tools for creating change."

Dain Heer, D.C.
August 31 2016
Functional Food

The Essential Grocery List for 'Clean' Eating

What exactly is a clean diet? It may vary from person to person, but for me it is one that contains unprocessed, whole (mostly plant) foods sans...

Rachel Frank-Tuomey, M.A.
July 3 2012
Mental Health

Is Grief Impacting Your Life?

We're never really taught how to handle loss.

Michael Misenheimer
April 16 2012
Meditation

4 Ways to Take Yoga Off the Mat & Into Your Heart

All of us reading this article have probably practiced yoga, right? We have moved through practice with our bodies, minds, and hearts. We have felt...

Jo Beth Richards
July 26 2012
Personal Growth
Healthy Weight

5 Foods To Eat Yourself Slim

What if I told you that you can eat more but still slim down?

Tara Sowlaty
May 5 2013
Personal Growth

How to Reconnect with Your Inner Child

If I ask you how you live, what’s the first word or phrase that comes to your mind?

Alison Ottaway
July 23 2012

Why You Should Stop Complaining For A Week & See What Happens

As mindful as I often strive to be, I am shocked to hear the complaints that come out of my mouth sometimes. Even before the words have been fully...

Kaia Roman
March 28 2015
Beauty

5 Holistic Tips To Ease Psoriasis & Eczema From An Herbalist

It can be incredibly difficult to find a remedy for both psoriasis and eczema that work for your needs.

Antonia Balfour, LAc
January 6 2014

How Yoga During Pregnancy Helps Me Stay Balanced

When I’m asked about the benefits of prenatal yoga, I of course can’t help but state the obvious: yoga keeps me strong, flexible, in my body, and it...

Melanie Lora Meltzer
October 17 2013
Routines

Crunched for Time? 4 Poses You Can Do Everyday

There are days when there simply isn’t time for a complete practice, or the body craves rest.

Sara Courter
December 9 2012

12 Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Relationship + What To Do Instead

You just had another fight with your husband, and you don’t understand what happened. You were just talking about your plans for the weekend and...

Valerie Kolick, M.A.
November 16 2015

7 Hard Truths Everyone Needs To Know About Their Beauty Products

Have you ever found yourself browsing the beauty section of a natural store all excited to start using healthier products, but you ended up feeling...

Kristen Arnett
June 3 2014
Love

I Found True Love Online (Here's How You Can, Too!)

I signed up for online dating in 2008 after a not-so-subtle suggestion from my mother, who was tired watching me date Mr. Wrong.

Katherine Smith
September 12 2014
Personal Growth

Why You're Not Treating Yourself Kindly + How To Start

Four common myths about compassion that might be holding you back from a better life.

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
October 5 2014

Stop Obsessing About A Bikini Body & Start Loving Life. Here's How

The bikini is the most important thing since the atom bomb. – Diana Vreeland

Christine Lellis
July 12 2014

What I Didn't Tell My Young Student About My Dream Life

Last week, a young, new student asked me out to lunch. We met at my favorite local restaurant, which happened to be her favorite as well. She just...

Rebecca Butler
April 7 2013