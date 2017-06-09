13380 results for

How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19

This essential nutrient could be more important now than ever.

Emma Loewe
May 17
7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)

How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
June 9 2017

The Secret To Happy, Healthy Relationships Is This Counterintuitive Shift

Turns out the secret to happy relationships is the opposite of what you might think.

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
July 26 2016
5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

mindbodygreen
January 15 2018
Rethinking Mindfulness: Two Techniques For People Who Can’t Sit Still

Sharon Salzberg sure knows a thing or two about practicing mindfulness, especially during times of grief and uncertainty. 

Jason Wachob
May 12
I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy

How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.

Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
November 2 2017
Anyone Else Having Crazy Dreams When They Detox?

Why some people have crazy dreams when they detox, including microbiome and blood sugar changes.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 1 2019
Too Timid For A DIY Trim? Try "Dusting" To Clean Up Your Look Instead

Think of dusting as giving your locks a much-needed tuneup.

Jamie Schneider
May 11
This Is What A French It-Girl Eats In A Day

A chef-about-town and cookbook author shares what gives her that French-girl glow.

Clotilde Dusoulier
June 5 2017
Why You Need A Health Coach Now More Than Ever

Can health coaches help fight chronic disease?

Chris Kresser
November 30 2017
The Best Manicure Kits So You Can DIY Flawless Fingernails

Doing your nails at home is a great way to save money, hone a new skill, and, well, ensure all the tools and products you use are safe and clean.

Alexandra Engler
May 10
The Advice This Doctor Gives To All Her Patients With MS

Selma Blair opened up about her MS diagnosis, so we asked an MS expert about her best tips.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 26 2019
Is Your Workout Messing With Your Hormones?

These are the culprits you need to know about.

Leigh Weingus
December 4 2017
5 Foods To Avoid If You're Trying To Get Pregnant

Should you think twice about turmeric?

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
December 4 2017
The 5 Principles Of An Ideal Anti-Inflammation Diet

It's not nearly as complicated as you think.

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
December 4 2017
An M.D. On The Plant-Based Ketogenic Fasting Plan She Follows For Health

Straight from a M.D. who lost 100 pounds with the practice.

Liz Moody
September 15 2017
