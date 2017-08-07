13469 results for

Beauty

Need A New Fave Sulfate-Free Shampoo? We've Got You Covered

It's a tent pole of clean beauty: sulfate-free shampoos.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
May 30
PAID CONTENT FOR Birch Benders
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR Sun Basket

How To Make Plant-Based Eating Easier This Year

If you have a resolution to eat more plants this year, look no further!

#partner #plants #organic food #vegetarian #vegan
mindbodygreen
January 4 2018
Parenting

This Is The Single Most Important Factor In Raising Healthy, Happy Children

Turns out, this one component of parenting sets the stage for everything children will learn in life.

#love #relationships #parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
Cheryl Erwin
September 1 2017
Mental Health
Recipes

The Ancient Mexican Secret To Fighting Inflammation & Healing Your Gut

It also tastes like the best soda you've ever had.

#gut health #inflammation
Liz Moody
February 9 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Nordstrom
Recipes
Personal Growth

The 9 Emotional Needs Everyone Has + How To Meet Them

How to make sure your needs are met by others and yourself.

#anxiety #stress #friendship #joy #fats
William Barker
June 5 2017
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Pacific Foods

These Caramel Ice Pops Are The Perfect Healthy Summer Treat

There is a way to curb your cravings with better-for-you alternatives that actually taste good.

#dessert #partner #plants #organic food #vegan
Carlene Thomas, R.D.
June 25 2018
Beauty

Does Your "Alcohol-Free" Face Cream Have This Alcohol In It?

As much as we love skin care products, deciphering ingredient labels can get super confusing. Case in point: cetearyl alcohol.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 23
Beauty

Is It A Lip Pimple Or A Cold Sore? Here's How To Tell Which One You Have

You might panic-grab for your trusty spot treatment, but wait—is it truly a lip pimple, or could it be a cold sore?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
May 22
Functional Food
Food Trends

GT Dave: Kombucha is Coming Back! (But How Soon May Depend on Your State)

When will Kombucha come back to your state?

#kombucha #food
Jason Wachob
September 13 2010
Travel

6 Science-Backed Ways To Become More Attractive

Sexiness is basically the combined effect of characteristics the opposite sex is innately programmed to see as “markers” or "signals" for good genetic...

#love #relationships #marriage #sex #dating
Sajan Devshi
August 4 2016
Mental Health

Being Black In America Comes With A Unique Kind Of Anxiety. Here Are 4 Ways To Cope

There is a sickness in our society that has given you (as a Black person) plenty of reason to worry.

#anxiety #fear
Rheeda Walker, Ph.D.
July 17