Two Grounding Breathing Exercises For When You're Stressed At Work

Breathe in and out, and watch the stress melt away.

#breath
Ashley Neese
April 9 2019
Why Is Death Left Out Of Wellness? Here's How To Have The End-Of-Life Convo

How to start the end-of-life conversation, including reflecting on what matters most, assigning a health care proxy, and documenting your wishes.

#empowerment #joy
Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D.
April 5 2019
A Public Health Researcher Explains 5 Issues Affecting Black Women's Sex Lives

Stereotypes and myths can affect how you view yourself—and your willingness to advocate for yourself.

#empowerment #libido
Ashley Townes, Ph.D., MPH
July 29
Not Just Cute: Pets Are Very Good For Older People's Health

Our furry friends give us a sense of purpose—and they also keep us active.

#news #friendship #longevity
Madison Vanderberg
April 3 2019
Why When You Eat Might Matter More Than What You Eat

Rather than counting calories, this diet has you counting time.

#news #intermittent fasting
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
September 4 2018
This 'Bad' Habit Actually Means You're Smarter & More Creative Than Your Peers

Even though it's often perceived as the opposite.

#news #brain
Lindsay Kellner
October 27 2017
Stuck With Too Ripe Avos? Make This Chocolate Pudding

It's easy to make and will save you money!

#easy meals
Caroline Muggia
April 15 2019
Realistic Ways To Opt Out Of Plastics And Create A More Circular Economy

What's our biggest role in a future with less and less plastic waste?

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 3 2019
Failure: Are You Avoiding It Or Learning From It?

If you're anything like me, 2013 has been a year of growing pains. I took on new responsibilities in my job that push me to do a whole bunch of things...

#healing #pain #personal growth #anger
Samantha Sutton, PhD
April 1 2013
A 5-Step Guide To Tapping Into Your Intuition

They're simple to implement—really.

#empowerment
Bill Bennett
December 31 2017
Gut Health May Not Be A One-Size-Fits-All Approach, New Study Finds

Our microbiomes may be even more complicated than we thought.

#news #gut health
Jamie Schneider
November 2 2019
