Oatmeal Baths Are The Key To Soft Skin: 5 Steps To Create Your Own Soak

If you're in the market for super-soft, creamy skin, allow us to introduce you to the beloved oatmeal bath.

#skin care #inflammation #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 18
Win-Win: These 7 Healthy Afternoon Snacks Also Reduce Food Waste

Pick-me-ups your blood sugar, and the planet, will thank you for.

#Blood Sugar #environmentalism #protein #organic
Emma Loewe
October 2 2019
Who Stole My Energy? How Difficult People Affect Your Aura

Why is it that meeting with some people can uplift and inspire you while others leave you wanting to hide away in a dark room?

#relationships #happiness #mind body connection #spirituality
Rachelle Terry
July 26 2012
You've Heard Chocolate Is Full Of Antioxidants, Well This One Is Supercharged

But what if we told you chocolate can come with even more antioxidant properties?

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 23
Elevate Grilled Asparagus With This Easy, Herby Sauce Recipe

Feel free to mix and match your favorite seasonal veggies.

#vegetarian #vegan #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
May 23
Cutting Back On Sugar In Your Iced Coffee This Summer? Use This Skin-Supporting Sub

For coffee devotees, there's little more important in the morning than getting your perfect cup of coffee.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen #coffee
Alexandra Engler
May 23

Why CrossFit Will Change Your Life (Funny)

After a divorce left him devastated, John Kim was looking for a way to heal. Here's why CrossFit transformed his life, and why it might change yours....

#personal-growth #fitness
mindbodygreen
July 27 2014
Are You Getting Enough Protein? Probably Not, Research Says

New research finds that adults are missing the mark when it comes to protein

#news #Blood Sugar #functional nutrition #protein #digestion
Elizabeth Gerson
February 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR American Pistachio Growers

Why Complete Proteins Matter & The Easiest (Plant-Based!) Way To Get More Of Them

By now we know that getting adequate levels of protein into our diet helps keep the hangry at bay, gives our body what it needs to bounce back from...

#partner
Chloe Schneider
May 20
Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation

No surprise here: This May is a month of transformation, according to numerology.

#COVID-19 #numerology #Journey #energy
Kaitlyn Kaerhart
May 11
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

The Top 5 Tiny But Transformative Mindful Eating Tweaks, According To A Dietician

Achieve your nutrition goals with these few simple changes throughout the day.

#partner #food
Caitlyn Elf
January 10 2019
