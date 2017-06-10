21434 results for

Travel
Travel

Traveling During COVID-19? Take A Peek At These CDC Safety Tips First

For anyone considering a summer vacation or a weekend getaway.

#COVID-19 #Healthy Travel
Abby Moore
5 days ago
Mental Health
Integrative Health

Just 10 Minutes Of Daily Exercise Can Benefit Your Brain, New Study Finds

Group of studies, published in the most recent issue of Alzheimer's Dementia, makes more connections between brain health and physical movement.

#movement cures #brain
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 23 2019
Personal Growth

How I'm Shifting My Mindset Right Now, From The Founder Of TOMS

"There's nothing I can do to change it. But I can change how I experience this holding pattern."

#COVID-19 #Us, Interrupted #Purpose
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 17
Recovery
Recovery

Can Lack Of Sleep Cancel Out Your Workout If You're Trying To Lose Weight?

You might want to read this before you hit the snooze button again.

#running #sleep #hiit
Leigh Weingus
January 18 2018
Spirituality
Routines
Mental Health

If You Do Only One Thing For Your Anxiety — Make It This

A daily dose of this will calm your nervous system.

#anxiety #stress #hormones
Eva Selhub, M.D.
January 3 2018
Spirituality

4 Psychiatrist's Tips For Getting Comfortable With The Unknown

Roxanna Namavar, D.O., is quite familiar with all things spirituality and consciousness.

#breath #COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #energy
Jason Wachob
April 13
Routines

Michael Taylor, Co-Founder Of Strala, On Moving Well & Living In Alignment

"Whatever your practice, it's a practice to do a little better in your life."

#mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
November 13 2018
Nature

The Houseplant Styling Guide For Every Room In Your Home

You're one step closer to crafting the ultimate indoor jungle.

#plants #toxins at home
Jason Chongue
May 9 2018
Integrative Health
Home

Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff

Your favorite superfood has left its signature golden mark.

#turmeric #Green Cleaning #cleanse
Suzy Scherr
January 25

8 Tips For Any Man Who Does Yoga

Any man worth his salt easily recognizes the true value of yoga in today's fast-paced world. There is great importance in maintaining a balance of...

#meditation #Yoga for Men #yoga #funny
Daniel Scott
November 11 2014
Mental Health

Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety

The foods can actually comfort our mental health are a bit—shall we say?—different.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #inflammation #mbgpodcast #brain
Jason Wachob
March 24
Recovery

Here's What You Really Need To Know About Your Cardio Routine

A refresher in cardio 101, if you will.

#running #yoga
Krysten Peck
March 8 2018
Food Trends

Mars Pledges To Drop Artificial Coloring

The announcement by Mars, best known for its sweets, comes just shy of Valentine’s Day, when Americans are projected to spend more than $1 billion on...

#news #food #chocolate
Environmental Working Group
February 11 2016