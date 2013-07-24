13469 results for

10 Tips To Have A Toxin-Free Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a great time to start protecting and mothering your child within. A person could make themselves crazy trying to avoid all the toxins in...

#toxic #environmentalism #pregnancy #healthy foods #food
Lori Bregman
July 24 2013

5 Habits Of Emotionally Balanced People

As a life coach, many of my clients come to me feeling like they're unable to cope with their emotions. They feel overly sensitive and are fearful of...

#balance #happiness #joy #gratitude
Amelia Harvey
February 9 2015
Routines

5 Basic Yoga Poses To Make You Feel Fantastic In 15 Minutes

A quick yoga sequence to boost your confidence.

#empowerment #stress
Nora Tobin
July 21 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Lia Huber, author of Nourished: A Memoir of Food, Faith & Enduring Love (with Recipes)

6 Attitudes That Are A Complete Turn-On

More important than the way you look is the way people feel when they're around you. Here are six attitudes to put into practice that are memorable,...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Padhia Avocado
April 22 2014

5 Couples Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Relationship

The basic definition of yoga is yoke or union — the work of uniting your mind, body and spirit.

#relationships #yoga poses #yogis #yoga #communication
Sarah Barnes
March 30 2015
Personal Growth

How To Discover Your Purpose (And Align Yourself With It Every Day)

If you’ve been treading water in life without the progress you desire, chances are, you’ve lost touch with your purpose.

#empowerment #manifesting #Purpose #Journey
Daniel Dowling
August 14 2017

Mini Detox To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Being a health coach and a detox specialist has taught me so much about cleansing. So often people think we have to do an extreme juice detox if we...

#personal growth #cleanse #self-awareness #detox
Rachel Feldman
June 14 2013
Personal Growth

7 Signs Your Eating Habits Are Too Restrictive

Let's face it: Most approaches to dieting are problematic.

#mindfulness #mind body connection #weight loss
Jean Kristeller
January 11 2016

5 Tips To Finish Your First Ironman

I've been a professional triathlete for eight years and have finished 61 Ironmans. But back in 2001, when I was training for my first Ironman as an...

#triathlon #fitness #personal growth
Hillary Biscay
July 23 2013
Motivation

The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition

Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.

#fitness #wellness
Lara Hudson
November 16 2014
Love

9 Things Women Actually Want In A Relationship (But Don't Say)

Laughter, more than love, is the shortest distance between two hearts.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Emily Gaudette
June 15 2016

How To Be The Master Of Your Mood

Dr. Neema Moraveji is the director of Stanford University’s Calming Technology Lab, as well as co-founder and CPO of Spire, the first wearable to...

#stress #happiness
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Beauty

12 Holistic Beauty Tips to Get Beautiful Skin This Season and Beyond

After enjoying too many days at the beach, summertime cocktails, late nights, or just those lazy days of summer, it's time to turn our attention to...

#beauty #sex #wellness #skin #dairy
Claudia Colombo
October 11 2012

How To Keep Falling In Love With Your Partner (Over & Over Again)

We fall in love at close proximity. I mean real love, not the imagined kind that some can conjure up through fantasy or at a distance, or that is...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #soul mates
Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT
December 1 2015
Parenting

7 Secrets To Channeling The Intense Manifestation Power Of Tonight's Virgo Full Moon

This Sunday, March 12, the Virgo full moon is in full bloom, sounding the call for a lifestyle overhaul.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 11 2017

5 Natural Treatments To Give You Smooth & Youthful Skin

Botox has grown hugely popular, and while it may be considered relatively safe when performed by an experienced doctor, side effects include bruising...

#beauty #wellness #skin #Acupuncture #aging
Kerry Benjamin
July 11 2014

10 Things I Wish I'd Known When I Started My Business

When I started BOSU Fitness I had no experience in business, I didn’t write a business plan, and more than a few people thought I was nuts. But I had...

#business #money #work #wellness #tips
David Weck
March 7 2014