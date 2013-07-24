13469 results for
10 Tips To Have A Toxin-Free Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a great time to start protecting and mothering your child within. A person could make themselves crazy trying to avoid all the toxins in...
5 Habits Of Emotionally Balanced People
As a life coach, many of my clients come to me feeling like they're unable to cope with their emotions. They feel overly sensitive and are fearful of...
5 Basic Yoga Poses To Make You Feel Fantastic In 15 Minutes
A quick yoga sequence to boost your confidence.
An Autoimmune Disease Completely Changed The Way I Eat. Here’s The Food That’s Healing Me
Sometimes a diagnosis is a gift.
6 Attitudes That Are A Complete Turn-On
More important than the way you look is the way people feel when they're around you. Here are six attitudes to put into practice that are memorable,...
5 Couples Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Relationship
The basic definition of yoga is yoke or union — the work of uniting your mind, body and spirit.
How To Discover Your Purpose (And Align Yourself With It Every Day)
If you’ve been treading water in life without the progress you desire, chances are, you’ve lost touch with your purpose.
Mini Detox To Rev Up Your Metabolism
Being a health coach and a detox specialist has taught me so much about cleansing. So often people think we have to do an extreme juice detox if we...
7 Signs Your Eating Habits Are Too Restrictive
Let's face it: Most approaches to dieting are problematic.
5 Tips To Finish Your First Ironman
I've been a professional triathlete for eight years and have finished 61 Ironmans. But back in 2001, when I was training for my first Ironman as an...
How To Intentionally Welcome The New Year
The New Year. A fresh start. A new beginning.
The Secret To Getting Muscle Definition
Each step in my journey revealed the power we all possess to transform ourselves, inside and out.
9 Things Women Actually Want In A Relationship (But Don't Say)
Laughter, more than love, is the shortest distance between two hearts.
How To Be The Master Of Your Mood
Dr. Neema Moraveji is the director of Stanford University’s Calming Technology Lab, as well as co-founder and CPO of Spire, the first wearable to...
12 Holistic Beauty Tips to Get Beautiful Skin This Season and Beyond
After enjoying too many days at the beach, summertime cocktails, late nights, or just those lazy days of summer, it's time to turn our attention to...
How To Keep Falling In Love With Your Partner (Over & Over Again)
We fall in love at close proximity. I mean real love, not the imagined kind that some can conjure up through fantasy or at a distance, or that is...
I'm Not Trying To 'Get My Body Back' After Giving Birth — Here's Why
Can we stop it with the whole "mom comeback" thing?
7 Secrets To Channeling The Intense Manifestation Power Of Tonight's Virgo Full Moon
This Sunday, March 12, the Virgo full moon is in full bloom, sounding the call for a lifestyle overhaul.
5 Natural Treatments To Give You Smooth & Youthful Skin
Botox has grown hugely popular, and while it may be considered relatively safe when performed by an experienced doctor, side effects include bruising...
10 Things I Wish I'd Known When I Started My Business
When I started BOSU Fitness I had no experience in business, I didn’t write a business plan, and more than a few people thought I was nuts. But I had...