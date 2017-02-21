13469 results for

6 Feng Shui Tips To Invite Great Energy Into Your Home

Imagine hosting a marvelous party in your home. Sparkly lights are strung, and colorful bouquets line the tables. Music is playing, candles are...

#feng shui tips #communication #creativity #home #intention
Amanda Gibby Peters
July 13 2014

The #1 Health Tip Your Doctor Hasn't Prescribed

As a doctor, I always thought that, to be healthy, you simply had to eat well, exercise, get enough sleep, take your vitamins, and follow doctor’s...

#healing #happiness #wellness #functional medicine #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 14 2013
How & Why I've Reintroduced Animal Products Into My Diet

I deeply believe we are all different and that there is no one-rule-suits-all when it comes to how we eat.

#Paleo #meat #vegan #healthy foods #food
Pauline Hanuise
December 29 2013

Top 3 Myths About Plant-Based Protein (And Why They're Wrong)

A common misconception about plant-based diets is that they lack protein. That’s simply not true. I've achieved top-level athletic performance and...

#protein #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Brendan Brazier
July 8 2013
3 Simple Meditation Techniques (Pick One & Stick With It)

Ever wonder what you are supposed to be doing in meditation, or if you're even doing it correctly?

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #relaxation
Light Watkins
May 7 2015
7 Things To Do When You Feel Blamed & Shamed

What do you usually do when someone blames and shames you?

#personal growth
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
April 1 2015
10 Sleep Tips Inspired By Chinese Medicine

Catching those z's is important, and these tips are sure to help.

#visualization #meditation #mindfulness #barefoot #mind body connection
Robert Piper
May 21 2012
How To Let Your Crush Know You Have Feelings

Here's why you should be vocal about your feelings.

#anxiety #dating #affirmations
Emily Gaudette
September 11 2014
10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.

#journaling #yoga #Journey
Lindsay Kellner
June 1 2017

Can You Find Courage When You Think You Have None?

Be fearless. Be bold. Follow your path. Many life coaches, speakers and authors focus on the need to be fearless and authentic.

#breathing #wellness #personal growth #fear
Vanessa Scotto, M.A.
June 11 2013
5 Tips To Enjoy A Restful & Nourishing Holiday Season

For some people, the holidays can be a joyous time filled with parties, magical lights, and gifts. But for many others, especially if you're highly...

#love #holidays #happiness #gratitude
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
December 25 2013
The 5 Healthiest, Natural Solutions For Acne-Prone Skin

Whether it was during our hormonally turbulent teens, overconsumptive 20s, or as our body chemistry shifts during and after pregnancy and in later...

#acne #beauty #skin
Sitarani Palomar
September 22 2015

How To Protect Your Relationship When You're Drifting Apart

Sometimes we feel like we're rushing through life so fast that we're missing out. You try to prioritize exercise and meditation, but self-care is...

#relationships #happiness #soul mates
Laura Silverstein, LCSW
September 22 2015

A 30-Second Ritual To Start Every Day Off Right

All of us all want to be happy. And despite the way our culture commonly approaches this conversation, happiness is actually a relatively simple thing...

#breathing #meditation #relaxation #personal growth
Jude Temple, R.N.
May 1 2015

How To Transform Grief Into Gratitude

The date September 12th, 2013 will be indelibly imprinted on my family's emotional scrapbook. It was the day we were awakened at 6am by our cat poking...

#healing #gratitude #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 4 2013

How My Career-Ending Injury Helped Me Find My Purpose

A typical Midwestern boy, I dreamed of becoming a professional athlete. I couldn’t imagine anything better than being one of the star quarterbacks,...

#healing #productivity #happiness #gratitude #abundance
Lewis Howes
September 20 2015