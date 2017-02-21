13469 results for
This One-Day Diet Is All You Need To Start Taming Inflammation
Recipes, tips, and more!
This Workout Strengthens Your Entire Body. Here's What You Need To Know About It
Here's your fall fitness routine.
6 Feng Shui Tips To Invite Great Energy Into Your Home
Imagine hosting a marvelous party in your home. Sparkly lights are strung, and colorful bouquets line the tables. Music is playing, candles are...
The #1 Health Tip Your Doctor Hasn't Prescribed
As a doctor, I always thought that, to be healthy, you simply had to eat well, exercise, get enough sleep, take your vitamins, and follow doctor’s...
Secrets To Staying Fit Even When It Feels Impossible
Being busy isn't an excuse anymore.
How & Why I've Reintroduced Animal Products Into My Diet
I deeply believe we are all different and that there is no one-rule-suits-all when it comes to how we eat.
Top 3 Myths About Plant-Based Protein (And Why They're Wrong)
A common misconception about plant-based diets is that they lack protein. That’s simply not true. I've achieved top-level athletic performance and...
3 Simple Meditation Techniques (Pick One & Stick With It)
Ever wonder what you are supposed to be doing in meditation, or if you're even doing it correctly?
7 Things To Do When You Feel Blamed & Shamed
What do you usually do when someone blames and shames you?
10 Sleep Tips Inspired By Chinese Medicine
Catching those z's is important, and these tips are sure to help.
How To Let Your Crush Know You Have Feelings
Here's why you should be vocal about your feelings.
10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety
Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.
Can You Find Courage When You Think You Have None?
Be fearless. Be bold. Follow your path. Many life coaches, speakers and authors focus on the need to be fearless and authentic.
Looking For A Simple Yoga Sequence To Start Your Day? Try Sun Salutations!
Sun salutations stand the test of time.
5 Tips To Enjoy A Restful & Nourishing Holiday Season
For some people, the holidays can be a joyous time filled with parties, magical lights, and gifts. But for many others, especially if you're highly...
The 5 Healthiest, Natural Solutions For Acne-Prone Skin
Whether it was during our hormonally turbulent teens, overconsumptive 20s, or as our body chemistry shifts during and after pregnancy and in later...
How To Protect Your Relationship When You're Drifting Apart
Sometimes we feel like we're rushing through life so fast that we're missing out. You try to prioritize exercise and meditation, but self-care is...
A 30-Second Ritual To Start Every Day Off Right
All of us all want to be happy. And despite the way our culture commonly approaches this conversation, happiness is actually a relatively simple thing...
How To Transform Grief Into Gratitude
The date September 12th, 2013 will be indelibly imprinted on my family's emotional scrapbook. It was the day we were awakened at 6am by our cat poking...
How My Career-Ending Injury Helped Me Find My Purpose
A typical Midwestern boy, I dreamed of becoming a professional athlete. I couldn’t imagine anything better than being one of the star quarterbacks,...