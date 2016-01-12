13596 results for

Routines

The Only 4 Moves You Need To Master A Pull-Up

If one of your New Year's resolutions for 2016 is to get strong and fit (and I hope it is!), there's no better place to start than deciding to conquer...

#workout #fitness #training
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
January 12 2016
Sex

How To Tell If Someone Is Really Spiritual, Or Just Full Of Sh*t

We hear it all the time: “I am spiritual, but I am not religious.”

#healing #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Chandresh Bhardwaj
January 11 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Squarespace

Want To Manifest Your Dream Business This Year? Here Are 5 Steps To Actually Make It Happen

Here are five ways you can help to start manifesting your dream business today.

#career #manifestation #business #money #happiness
mindbodygreen
March 6 2017

Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

This chocolate ice cream tastes just like the real deal. The only difference between this ice cream and regular chocolate ice cream is that this one...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #dairy #healthy foods #food
Alison Andrews
January 7 2014
Functional Food
Integrative Health

The Habit You Never Knew Was Causing Insomnia & Anxiety

We guarantee you haven't considered this.

#sleep #anxiety #hormones
Felice Gersh, M.D.
October 30 2017
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi
Routines

I Tried Kundalini Yoga. Here's Everything You Need To Know

If you think Kundalini is anything like your standard yoga class, think again.

#kundalini #yoga
Leigh Weingus
July 7 2016

The Long-Term Effect Of Eating Disorders That Nobody Talks About

It's National Eating Disorder Awareness Week; here's something to keep in mind.

#heart disease #wellness
Dr. Ashley Solomon
March 2 2017
Routines

You Don't Have to Be Skinny to Do Headstand

Headstand (Sirsasana) is known as the “King” of asanas.

#breathing #personal growth #yoga
Gigi Yogini
December 17 2012

7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight

What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...

#nutrition #weight loss #diabetes #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 15 2016
Healthy Weight

Can Intuitive Eating Really Help You Lose Weight?

If you don't tune into your body, maintaining your weight will always be a struggle.

#empowerment
Kate Martino, M.S., PA-C
February 27 2018
Personal Growth

How Not Drinking For 90 Days Helped Me Drop 20 Pounds, Resurrect My Marriage, and Overhaul My Career

After a series of downturns, I took an anger management course that taught me about the roles alcohol and caffeine are play in emotional volatility....

#alcohol #manifestation #happiness #abundance #wellness
Ruari Fairbairns
February 17 2016

Why I'm Not Interested In Having A "Cool" Yoga Practice

My body doesn’t fit into lotus pose right now. I usually do shoulder stand with a lot of support.

#savasana #personal growth #yoga
Octavia Raheem
September 4 2013
Personal Growth

How To Change Your Attitude When You Can't Change Your Situation

Sometimes changing your physical circumstances isn't possible — or not possible soon enough, or you may want a less drastic change, but you still want...

#power of positive thinking #happiness #joy #inspiration
David Zulberg
January 20 2015
Integrative Health

Why We Aren't Anti-Aging, We Are Pro-Healthy Aging

In 2020, we are officially declaring the war on aesthetic aging over.

#Wellness Trends 2019 #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
mbg editorial
December 8 2019

9 Ways To Use Coconut To Kick Your Sugar Habit

Almost four years ago I quit sugar. For years I've experimented with different types of sugar-craving fixes and one of my favourites is coconut....

#coconut milk #coconut water #sugar #coconut oil
Sarah Wilson
September 26 2014

What I Did Wrong When I Quit Smoking

I'm an ex-smoker, a recovering nicotine addict, and a woman with a passion to share the right steps to take when quitting smoking. When I quit, I did...

#wellness
Michelle Marie Wisdom
April 9 2013