Cleansing Cantaloupe & Mint Smoothie

It's 2014. Gone are the days of cantaloupes stuffed with cottage cheese as the dieter's breakfast staple. It's the age of juices and smoothies, so...

#smoothie #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Sweenie
July 16 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Avalon Organics

6 Tips For Clear, Smooth, Glowing Skin: A Holistic Nutritionist Explains

From what to eat to the best DIY face mask.

#skin care
Britt Martin
November 13 2017
Recovery

5 Tips To Help You Maintain Proper Alignment

Maintaining, not fixing, alignment should be the goal.

#balance #yoga #alignment
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
August 3 2013
Functional Food
Routines
Love

Keep Attracting Emotionally Unavailable Partners? Read This

Knowing and owning your own role in the interaction is the best way for you to take back your power and create relationships that truly meet your...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Psalm Isadora
April 20 2016
Recovery

3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Cupping

The benefits of this Traditional Chinese Medicine practice.

#Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jennifer Dubowsky, LAc
January 2 2015

11 Things You Need To Know Today

All the wellness news you need to know, including America's first wind farm and the amount of weight most college students gain over the course of...

#running #environmentalism #mindfulness #news roundup
Allison Daniels
December 15 2016
Love
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About The Gene Mutation That Affects 40% Of The World

The latest estimate is that there are around 20,000 genes in the human genome.

#health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 22 2015
Friendships
Routines

5 Cooling Yoga Poses To Help You Beat The Heat

Incorporate these slower practices into your flow.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #yoga move #yoga sequence
Sarah Barnes
June 26 2015
Healthy Weight

A Vegan Dessert Recipe You'll Love: Maple Walnut Blondies

Everyone needs a quick and easy bar cookie recipe up their sleeve, and this is mine. It's great at any time of year, but the combination of maple...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #vegan #food
Kathy Hester
September 21 2015
Mental Health
Spirituality

The 6 Crystals Every Woman Needs In Her Magical Repertoire

Six crystals every empowered woman needs.

#crystals
Heather Askinosie
December 2 2016
Healthy Weight

5 Sneaky Reasons You're Not Losing Weight

For when the number on the scale won't budge.

#gut health #hormones
Ann Louise Gittleman, M.S.
January 31 2017
Parenting

It's Way Easier Than You Think: How To Make Your Own Healthy Baby Food

Just when you have your routine mostly locked in—feeding, sleeping, playing—it's time to upend all of that and introduce solids.

#dessert #parentingweek #easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Stephanie Middleberg, M.S., R.D.
September 13 2018

5 Essential Steps To Reduce Your Anxiety

Did you know that “anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and...

#anxiety #healing #stress #caffeine #mindfulness
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
April 1 2014