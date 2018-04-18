13731 results for
Solange Knowles Just Changed Up The Meditation Game & We're In Love
Meditation just got an art makeover.
5 Natural Remedies For A Bloated Belly
This is a tough time of year. I'm sure you're glad that the holidays are over, but it's typical to still feel some inflammation or bloat in the body....
The Mind, Body & Soul Approach To Rebooting Your Wellness Routine
Not convinced to take your workout outdoors? Think again!
3 Steps To Float Your Boat Pose
The core strength required for Boat Pose (Navasana) became much more accessible to me when I started working with a prop. This approach made the pose...
How To Be More Resilient When Life Disappoints You
All of us work with disappointment every day. Our expectations are constantly being disrupted, whether it's having a friend be late to a plan, missing...
Smudging 101: Burning Sage To Cleanse Your Space & Self Of Negativity
Watch that toxic negativity go up in smoke.
A Guide To The Third Chakra, The Key To Your Purpose (Infographic)
In part three of our Chakra Series, we're focusing on the Solar Plexus Chakra, the key to unlocking your true purpose. Located just above the navel,...
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Social distancing with a partner comes with its own set of challenges.
A Personal Trainer Shares Her Secret For Getting A Great Butt
After more than 10 years of working with personal training clients, there is one simple move that I've witnessed transform the strength, tone and...
New Study Finds Deep Sleep Washes Your Brain & May Prevent Alzheimer's
It's time to get some shut-eye.
St. Paddy's Day At Home? Get Your Green On With These 7 Healthy Recipes
Some delicious recipes to make if you're cooped up inside.
4 Ways To Soothe Sore Muscles & Stiff Joints After Sitting All Day
Including the supplement you should be keeping desk-side.
Pterostilbene: Why This Potent Antioxidant Might Be Better Than Resveratrol
Here are some of the exciting ways pterostilbene may help boost your health—plus, tips on the best and safest way to reap the benefits.
Your Cheat Sheet For Using Nontoxic Cleaners On Everything
It's SO much easier than you think.
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Mindfulness practices have been my saving grace.
Constantly Getting Defensive? Here's Your 4-Step Solution
Step 4 is especially important.
Why Everyone Can Benefit From Embracing Their 'Feminine' Qualities
This isn't a gender thing. It's an authenticity thing.
What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus
Have a partner who isn't taking this seriously? Here's what to do.
Meal Prep Sunday: Leek Soup That's Great For Your Gut
This creamy leek soup is a meal prep chameleon.
Why Do Some People Crave Salt & Others Sugar? The Easy Trick To Change Your Cravings
It's all about the science of how it's affecting your body.