5 Natural Remedies For A Bloated Belly

This is a tough time of year. I'm sure you're glad that the holidays are over, but it's typical to still feel some inflammation or bloat in the body....

#inflammation #wellness #health
Mia Stern
January 28 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

The Mind, Body & Soul Approach To Rebooting Your Wellness Routine

Not convinced to take your workout outdoors? Think again!

#partner #athleisure #hiking
Todd McCullough
March 22 2018

3 Steps To Float Your Boat Pose

The core strength required for Boat Pose (Navasana) became much more accessible to me when I started working with a prop. This approach made the pose...

#abs #yoga poses #yoga #yoga move
Carol Trevor
July 8 2015

How To Be More Resilient When Life Disappoints You

All of us work with disappointment every day. Our expectations are constantly being disrupted, whether it's having a friend be late to a plan, missing...

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #energy
Jennifer Dopierala
February 25 2015
A Guide To The Third Chakra, The Key To Your Purpose (Infographic)

In part three of our Chakra Series, we're focusing on the Solar Plexus Chakra, the key to unlocking your true purpose. Located just above the navel,...

#balance #self-awareness #chakras
Andrea Rice
July 3 2015
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Social distancing with a partner comes with its own set of challenges.

#COVID-19 #news #marriage #dating
Sarah Regan
April 8

A Personal Trainer Shares Her Secret For Getting A Great Butt

After more than 10 years of working with personal training clients, there is one simple move that I've witnessed transform the strength, tone and...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
Marra St. Clair
August 4 2014
4 Ways To Soothe Sore Muscles & Stiff Joints After Sitting All Day

Including the supplement you should be keeping desk-side.

#COVID-19 #stress #mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
July 14
Pterostilbene: Why This Potent Antioxidant Might Be Better Than Resveratrol

Here are some of the exciting ways pterostilbene may help boost your health—plus, tips on the best and safest way to reap the benefits.

#supplements #inflammation #longevity
Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 28 2018
Why Everyone Can Benefit From Embracing Their 'Feminine' Qualities

This isn't a gender thing. It's an authenticity thing.

#confidence
Amy Stanton
August 31 2019
What To Do When You & Your Partner Don't Agree About The Coronavirus

Have a partner who isn't taking this seriously? Here's what to do.

#COVID-19 #breakup #marriage #dating
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 20
