Recipes

17 Tips To Make Your Smoothie Ridiculously Creamy Every Time

These 17 ingredients will help you make the frostiest, richest smoothie you’ve ever had.

#smoothie #smoothies #food
Brenda Godinez
September 26 2015

8 Things You Need To Know Today (June 5)

All the wellness news you need to know, including why Alicia Silverstone feeds her son a vegan diet and the new tool that lets health care providers...

#news roundup #depression #vegan
Allison Daniels
June 5 2017
Integrative Health
Recipes

Remember Puppy Chow? This Healthy Version Is Even Better

Need a healthy holiday party snack? We took the recipe for puppy chow and made it as nourishing as it is delicious!

#holidays #healthy recipes #snacks
Carolina Santos-Neves
October 30 2016
Motivation
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

The Weird Hack That Will Eliminate Back, Jaw, And Neck Pain

How to change your posture and daily habits to reduce pain.

#empowerment #Acupuncture
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 9 2019
Recipes
Women's Health

Here's How The Keto Diet Can Mess With Your Period & Hormones

Here's how the keto diet may affect your hormones and cycle.

#healthy period #ketogenic
Tasha Metcalf
June 15 2019
Mental Health

The Better Sleep Remedy You Can Drink Tonight

As a clinical herbalist, I find insomnia to be incredibly responsive to herbs. But it's also important to address the underlying cause. Here are both...

#Herbs #sleep #tea #relaxation #sleeping
Maria Noël Groves
April 20 2016
Outdoors
Beauty
Mental Health
Outdoors
The 9 Types Of People You'll Meet In Every Yoga Class

No matter what style of yoga you practice, these types of people always seem to pop up in class.

#partner #happiness #wellness #yoga #health
mindbodygreen
May 19 2017
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

6 Lessons I Took Away From A Year Of Heartbreak

"Trust that what you know and where you are is exactly what you need at any given time."

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Alyssa Moeller
June 6 2017
Home