13536 results for
17 Tips To Make Your Smoothie Ridiculously Creamy Every Time
These 17 ingredients will help you make the frostiest, richest smoothie you’ve ever had.
8 Things You Need To Know Today (June 5)
All the wellness news you need to know, including why Alicia Silverstone feeds her son a vegan diet and the new tool that lets health care providers...
Sleep Fragmentation Messes With Your Gut: This Doc Will Help You Fix It
Plus, the gut-sleep connection explained.
Remember Puppy Chow? This Healthy Version Is Even Better
Need a healthy holiday party snack? We took the recipe for puppy chow and made it as nourishing as it is delicious!
Here's How You Can Prioritize Happiness With Less Money
A change in mindset can go a long way.
Are They A Narcissist Or Just Self-Confident? Here's The Difference
Narcissism is an exaggerated, unrealistic confidence.
The Weird Hack That Will Eliminate Back, Jaw, And Neck Pain
How to change your posture and daily habits to reduce pain.
Our Favorite Fall Smoothie Bowls — Straight From An mbg Editor's Brand-New Cookbook
We're all about that pumpkin pie bowl right now.
Here's How The Keto Diet Can Mess With Your Period & Hormones
Here's how the keto diet may affect your hormones and cycle.
The Better Sleep Remedy You Can Drink Tonight
As a clinical herbalist, I find insomnia to be incredibly responsive to herbs. But it's also important to address the underlying cause. Here are both...
The Miraculous Thing That Happens When You Take Your Yoga Practice Outside
Head outside, roll out your mat, and breathe deep.
3 Wellness Essentials This Integrative Medicine Doctor Can't Live Without
We're taking notes.
The Mental Health Implications Of Denying Someone's Gender
Queer erasure can put people's lives at risk.
Spice Up Your Sad Desk Lunch With This Middle Eastern Quinoa Salad
Our ultimate brag bag lunch.
Experts Say This Workout Trend Might Surpass Yoga In Popularity This Year
The only downside? You'll have to wear shoes.
The 9 Types Of People You'll Meet In Every Yoga Class
No matter what style of yoga you practice, these types of people always seem to pop up in class.
The Top Three Ways To Eat For Optimal Gut Health
All medical problems start in the gut.
4 Ways Meditation Makes You Better At Time Management (According To Science)
Can't argue with the facts.
6 Lessons I Took Away From A Year Of Heartbreak
"Trust that what you know and where you are is exactly what you need at any given time."
An Herbalist Spills Her Favorite DIY Recipes For Every Room Of The House
Bring a little taste of the wild into your home.