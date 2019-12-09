13469 results for

One Gift Idea With Mental Health Benefits You Probably Haven't Thought Of

This holiday season, the gift of therapy is now one of the easiest to give.

Krista Soriano
December 9 2019
Integrative Health

A Fertility Scientist On Why Sperm Count & Quality Are Declining + What To Do

It's possible to improve sperm health with a few lifestyle changes.

Cleopatra Kamperveen, Ph.D.
September 7

8 Tips To Make The Most Of The New Moon In Leo

Can we get a roar? The new moon in passionate, expressive Leo helps us find our authentic voices — and actually use them. Leo is a fire sign, which is...

The AstroTwins
August 14 2015
Healthy Weight

If You're Looking For A Reset, Consider J.Lo's No-Carb, No-Sugar Diet

The celebrity's Instagram posts launched a trendy diet challenge in 2019.

Eliza Sullivan
January 1
Spirituality

This Fourth Of July Is A Huge Day In Astrology — Here's What To Know

What spurs you to action? And where do you need to slow down? Those are big questions this month.

The AstroTwins
July 1

A Quick Facial Massage To Restore Your Skin's Natural Glow

Suffer from chronically puffy morning face, or need to hide the late night you had from your boss? This quick-fix acupressure facial massage will help...

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
January 24 2016
Yes, You Can Eat Candy Healthfully. Here's How

Calling all moms! Candy doesn't have to equal sugar crash for your kids. Satisfying their sweet tooth just got a whole lot more guilt-free.

Sophie Jaffe
March 1 2018
Recipes

Transition Into Spring With This Gut-Friendly Cauliflower Salad

It includes anti-inflammatory superfood ingredients.

Caroline Muggia
March 18 2019
5 Clean Beauty Secrets For Revealing Glowing Skin

These are 5 easy beauty hacks for transforming your routine.

Sophie Jaffe
October 4 2018
This Yogi Reveals Her Self-Care Rituals—And We’re Taking Notes

As a yogi, Caley Alyssa's work involves moving her body mindfully every single day. However, she is definitely not immune to the little challenges...

mindbodygreen
November 9 2018
Personal Growth
Beauty

7 All-Natural Beauty Tips From A Supermodel

Here are Molly Sim's top seven supermodel natural beauty tips and tricks

Molly Sims
September 4 2014
Women's Health
Why Am I Shedding So Much Hair? These 4 Reasons Might Explain It

We shed about 50 to 100 hairs on average each day. If you're shedding more, or if your hair has stopped growing in places altogether, keep reading.

Krista Soriano
December 5 2019
Integrative Health

I Have A Chronic Illness. Here Are The Changes I Made To Feel Great Every Day

Dealing with chronic health conditions is not an easy task.

Amy Kurtz
October 20 2015
5 Ways We're Rethinking (And Upgrading) How We Shave

Here's how to shave a little healthier, every time, according to a derm.

Jennifer Tzeses
March 18

8 Tips For An Easy & Affordable Spring Detox

It’s official. Spring has sprung and we're all finally coming out of hiding. During the colder months, we tend to just curl up on the couch to avoid...

Amy Jarosky
April 7 2014
Recovery

5 Things You Need To Know Today (April 11, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including REI's new sustainability standards, the wage gap, and why scientists want to redefine...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 11 2018