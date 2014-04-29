15770 results for

Recipes

Walnut-Date Bliss Balls (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)

These snacks will provide a burst of energy to power you through the day.

Lisa Lane
April 29 2014
Integrative Health

5 Tips To Eat Healthy, No Matter How Busy You Are

Being busy is many peoples' excuse for not eating healthily and not taking care of themselves. But in my opinion, not taking care of your health...

Osha Key
October 6 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Athletic Brewing Co.

Found: A Beer That Won't Deter Your Active Lifestyle (You Won't Even Notice It's Non-Alcoholic)

Beer that lets you enjoy the experience of drinking craft beer, without the whole "drinking alcohol" part.

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
June 11

The 15 Best Natural Sunscreens To Use This Summer

It's official: the sun is out and it's here to stay. While I fully support a beach day and getting your (natural) fill of vitamin D, it's also crucial...

Allie White
July 7 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

This Energizing, 6-Move Workout Fires Up Your Whole Body In Seconds

Ready to warm up your muscles and get your heart pumping?

Krista Soriano
March 2
PAID CONTENT FOR Arianna Huffington, Author of The Sleep Revolution

Arianna Huffington’s 12 Secrets To Your Best Sleep, Ever

Arianna Huffington's secret to success? A good night's sleep. Learn her 12 tips for your best rest ever.

mindbodygreen
April 6 2016
Spirituality

Astrology 101: How Your Moon Sign Can Help You Get A Grip On Your Emotions

Your moon sign shapes your emotions and your soul, coloring the subconscious stuff going on below the surface: your deepest needs and what helps you...

The AstroTwins
August 23 2017

10 Things I Wish All Women Knew About Giving Birth

When I was pregnant, I seemed to be a magnet for birth war stories — cords around the neck, emergency cesareans, and more. It took a lot of inner...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
September 3 2014

The 5 Stages Of Divorce (And How To Turn Your Relationship Around Before It's Too Late)

Is your relationship in a rough patch? Find out what signs to look for (and how to get your love back on track) from this relationship therapist.

Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 20 2017

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including a wildflower super bloom, Iceland's secret to happiness, and why you should exercise when...

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 22 2017
Social Good

Why Tackling Period Stigma Is Necessary For Ending Period Inequality

A new study shows tackling stigma is just as important as providing access to products.

Kelly Gonsalves
May 16 2019
Spirituality
Functional Food

You May Need A Refresher On What "Whole Grain" Means, New Study Finds

A new study found that most people overestimate the whole grain content of products.

Eliza Sullivan
4 days ago
Recipes
Mental Health

Why Therapy Saved My Life (It Can Save Yours, Too)

I studied what my therapist told me.

Sandra Bienkowski
November 2 2015
Beauty

A Quick & Easy Natural Deodorant Recipe

Not only is it easy, but it's cheaper, and it's waaaay better for you.

V Roberts
August 29 2012
Recipes
Motivation

10 Tips To Take Great Yoga Pics On Instagram

Grab a friend, a tripod, or self-timer and get snap happy.

Caitlin Turner
January 9 2014