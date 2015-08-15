23850 results for
Happy Birthday Julia Child! 10 Of Her Most Inspiring Quotes
Julia Child has inspired chefs and home cooks for over 50 years. She began her cooking career later in life and went on to create a legacy that...
A 10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Leos (Or Anyone Looking For Spine Flexibility)
A sequence to help Leos destress and open their big lion hearts.
Turns Out, Oysters Are An Unlikely Ally In The Fight Against Climate Change
A handful of restaurants are now hailing the half-shell.
A Pro Organizer On How To Become The Minimalist Packer You've Always Wanted To Be
Minimalism is a beautiful thing—especially when you're traveling.
8 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes To Try This Weekend
Because how you break your fast matters.
5 Wellness Trends That Are Here To Stay, From A CPG Expert
Rohan Oza, entrepreneur, investor, and shark on ABC's Shark Tank, on what's next in wellness.
How To Have (Good) Casual Sex
Let's celebrate casual encounters
Healthier Chocolate? This Huge Company Might Have Found The Secret
But is it good for the gut?
6 Things People Get Wrong About Eating For Brain Health
Nourish your mind.
How Holistic Medicine Finally Healed My Chronic Pain & Fatigue: An MD Explains
Dr. Akil Palanisamy, a Harvard-trained physician, didn't always believe in holistic approaches to health. But as he explains in his new book, it was...
Hawaii Is Banning Suncreens. Here's Why
It's time to rethink sunscreen.
Not Sure What To Do With Leftovers? How About This 15-Minute Green Goddess Salad
It reduces waste and is delicious!
6 Ways To Deal When You Feel EVERYTHING (An Empath's Survival Guide)
"Learning that I am an empath changed my life forever."
I Was 85 Pounds Overweight—Here's How Yoga Helped Me Lose It All
When I started practicing yoga, I lost 85 pounds.
Could Zero-Waste Restaurants Be The Future Of Fine Dining?
"I think zero-waste is going to become a necessity in dining. It's only a matter of time."
The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship
These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.
8 Things You Should Never Say To Single Moms
Whether you're a single mom or not, listen up.
Can A Single Smoothie Do The Work Of 14 Superfoods?
The one & done way to make the tastiest superfood smoothie
How To Slow Down & Stay Present—Even Under Major Stress
Imagine yourself driving behind the proverbial little old lady who is driving 30 mph while you are trying to get to work. The little old lady is...
10 Healthy Habits That Are Worth The Time & Money
Lemon water is worth the hype. (And 9 other reasonable wellness habits.)