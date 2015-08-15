23850 results for

Happy Birthday Julia Child! 10 Of Her Most Inspiring Quotes

Julia Child has inspired chefs and home cooks for over 50 years. She began her cooking career later in life and went on to create a legacy that...

Leah Vanderveldt
August 15 2015
Turns Out, Oysters Are An Unlikely Ally In The Fight Against Climate Change

A handful of restaurants are now hailing the half-shell.

Emma Loewe
October 11 2019
5 Wellness Trends That Are Here To Stay, From A CPG Expert

Rohan Oza, entrepreneur, investor, and shark on ABC's Shark Tank, on what's next in wellness.

Jason Wachob
May 17 2019
How Holistic Medicine Finally Healed My Chronic Pain & Fatigue: An MD Explains

Dr. Akil Palanisamy, a Harvard-trained physician, didn't always believe in holistic approaches to health. But as he explains in his new book, it was...

Dr. Akil Palanisamy
March 17 2016
Could Zero-Waste Restaurants Be The Future Of Fine Dining?

"I think zero-waste is going to become a necessity in dining. It's only a matter of time."

Emma Loewe
May 24 2018
The 10 Commandments Of A Solid, Loving Relationship

These commandments allowed me to break free of toxic dynamics and empowered me to expect — and actively cultivate — new, loving ones.

Sylvia Huang
August 9 2015
8 Things You Should Never Say To Single Moms

Whether you're a single mom or not, listen up.

Emma Johnson
October 17 2017
Can A Single Smoothie Do The Work Of 14 Superfoods?

The one & done way to make the tastiest superfood smoothie

mindbodygreen
July 23 2018

How To Slow Down & Stay Present—Even Under Major Stress

Imagine yourself driving behind the proverbial little old lady who is driving 30 mph while you are trying to get to work. The little old lady is...

Cara Bradley
April 25 2016

10 Healthy Habits That Are Worth The Time & Money

Lemon water is worth the hype. (And 9 other reasonable wellness habits.)

Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2016